Musica

Grammy 2024, trionfano le donne. Taylor Swift nella Storia, premi anche per Miley, Kylie e Billie Eilish – VIDEO

La donna più potente del mondo ha inoltre annunciato l'uscita del suo 11esimo album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, in arrivo l'11 aprile prossimo.

Facebook Twitter X | 9
ascolta:
0:00
-
0:00
Grammy 2024, trionfano le donne. Taylor Swift nella Storia, premi anche per Miley, Kylie e Billie Eilish - VIDEO - Taylor Swift - Gay.it
Taylor Swift - Grammy 2024
7 min. di lettura

Nessuno mai come Taylor Swift. La popstar che fa tremare i repubblicani ha scritto un’indelebile pagina di storia nella notte, vincendo il suo 4° Grammy Award per il miglior album con “Midnights”. Non c’era mai riuscito nessuno. Staccati Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder e Paul Simon, rimasti fermi a tre successi. Per fare un termine di paragone, Beyoncé, che è la primatista assoluta con 32 Grammy vinti in carriera, non ha mai vinto un Grammy per il miglior album. Non a caso Jay-Z, suo marito, lo ha fatto notare nel corso della serata di premiazione: “Non voglio mettere in imbarazzo questa giovane signora, ma ha più Grammy di chiunque e non ha mai vinto l’Album dell’anno. Perfino per i vostri parametri non funziona”. Taylor è così arrivata ai 14 Grammy complessivi. I suoi 4 album che hanno trionfato nel corso degli ultimi 15 anni sono Fearless, 1989, folklore e ora Midnights. Nel ritirare il Grammy più ambito, Swift ha voluto pubblicamente rendere omaggio a Lana Del Rey: “Penso che così tante artiste non sarebbero dove sono e non avrebbero l’ispirazione che hanno se non fosse per il lavoro che ha svolto. Penso che sia una legacy artist, una leggenda nel suo periodo migliore in questo momento”.



Non contenta, Swift ha annunciato l’uscita del suo 11esimo album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, in arrivo l’11 aprile prossimo, con ben 16 tracce inedite. Nel momento in cui l’ha rivelato al mondo il suo account Instagram, con oltre 2 milioni di like in pochi minuti, è andato in crash. In questo momento Taylor Swift è la donna più potente del mondo.





Ma la notte dei Grammy è stata clamorosamente tutta al femminile, con il pop che è tornato a farla da padrone. Miley Cyrus ha finalmente trionfato grazie a Flowers, incoronata record of the year e per la miglior performance pop. “Quando ho scritto Flowers, penso che parte della sua magia sia dovuta al fatto che non avevo aspettative. Ho un rapporto sano con i numeri e mi emozionano, ma non mi definiscono”. Incredula la cantante, che mai aveva vinto un Grammy e ora ne ha conquistati due. 20 anni dopo la prima e unica volta con Come Into my World Kylie Minogue ha vinto il suo 2° Grammy grazie al tormentone Padam Padam, riuscito a battere Rush di Troye Sivan. Sbalordita anche la popstar australiana, tornata sulla cresta dell’onda dopo quasi 40 anni di carriera con un pezzo meravigliosamente dance.



Nono Grammy vinto in carriera per Billie Eilish con “What Was I Made For?”, canzone portante di Barbie. La cantante ha voluto ringraziare Greta Gerwig per aver realizzato “il miglior film dell’anno”.    Victoria Monét ha vinto il Grammy come miglior new artist e per il miglior album R&B, l’80enne  Joni Mitchell quello per il miglior album folk,  SZA quello per il miglior progressive R&B album e per la miglior canzone R&B, Karol G quello per il miglior música urbana album. Le Boygenius hanno vinto ben tre Grammy, Alternative Music Album for The Record, Best Rock Song e Best Rock Performance con “Not Strong Enough”, quasi a voler certificare la notte magica delle donne queer ai Grammy.

Nel corso della serata Celion Dion è comparsa a sorpresa sul palco, emozionando tutti i presenti. La cantante canadese non si faceva vedere in pubblico da tempo,  dopo aver reso pubblico la sua malattia, una sindrome neurologica che le ha tolto il controllo dei muscoli. Applausi a scena aperta anche per Annie Lennox, che ha omaggiato Sinead O’Connor cantando “Nothing compares 2 U”, e Tracy Chapman, che ha cantato la sua “Fast Car”.



Alla vigilia di Sanremo 2024, che partirà domani con Annalisa, Amoroso e Mango super favorite per la vittoria finale, i Grammy hanno ribadito ciò che da tempo si era capito: mai come in questo momento la musica è tornata ad esser donna.

Grammy 2024 – VINCITORI

Album of the year

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
boygenius – The Record
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER
SZA – SOS

Record of the year

Jon Batiste – Worship
boygenius – Not Strong Enough
Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie: The Album
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
SZA – Kill Bill

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét – WINNER
The War and Treaty

Song of the year

Lana Del Rey – A&W
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night from Barbie
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
SZA – Kill Bill
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – “-” (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER

Best R&B song

Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
SZA – Snooze – WINNER

Best country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – WINNER

Best música urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – WINNER
Tainy – Data

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best progressive R&B album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
SZA – Kill Bill

Best folk album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff – WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – WINNER
Justin Tranter

Best pop duo/group performance

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
Romy and Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER

Best pop dance recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – One in a Million
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best dance/electronic music album

James Blake – Playing Robots into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – WINNER
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best traditional R&B performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER
SZA – Love Language

Best R&B album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
Coi Leray – Players

Best melodic rap performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake and 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER
SZA – Low

Best rap song

Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – Barbie World from Barbie: The Album
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake and 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER

Best rap album

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Brandy Clark – Buried
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best country song

Brandy Clark – Buried
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best song written for visual media

Barbie World from Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)
Dance the Night from “Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

Best comedy album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name? – WINNER

Best global music album

Susana Baca – Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment – WINNER

Best African music performance

Asake and Olamide – Amapiano
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Ayra Starr – Rush
Tyla – Water – WINNER

Best musical theater album

Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot – WINNER
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car
boygenius – The Record – WINNER
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best alternative music performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER

Best rock album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Romans

Best rock song

The Rolling Stones – Angry
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
Foo Fighters – Rescued

Best metal performance

Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded

Best rock performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Gay.it è anche su Whatsapp. Clicca qui per unirti alla community ed essere sempre aggiornato.

© Riproduzione riservata.

Partecipa alla
discussione

Per inviare un commento devi essere registrato.

Trending

Loredana Bertè, icona queer e maestra di coraggio - Sessp 22 - Gay.it

Loredana Bertè, icona queer e maestra di coraggio

Musica - Federico Colombo 22.1.24
Biennale Arte Venezia 2024 - Foreign Everywhere by Adriano Pedrosa

Siamo ovunque: cosa aspettarci dalla Biennale queer e decolonizzata di Adriano Pedrosa

Culture - Redazione Milano 2.2.24
Jeremy Allen White (Calvin Klein)/ Gerrard Woodward (BRLO)

E se lo spot con Jeremy Allen White fosse interpretato da un uomo bear?

Corpi - Redazione Milano 2.2.24
Federico Massaro, Grande Fratello

Grande Fratello, Federico Massaro svela: “È tutta la vita che non mi sento capito”

Culture - Luca Diana 2.2.24
Lucy Clark nella Storia come prima allenatrice trans del calcio femminile inglese - Lucy Clark - Gay.it

Lucy Clark nella Storia come prima allenatrice trans del calcio femminile inglese

Corpi - Redazione 2.2.24
orban ungheria

Come l’Ungheria è diventata illiberale, Orban e l’attacco alla democrazia

News - Lorenzo Ottanelli 1.2.24

Continua a leggere

tiziano-ferro-j-ax-abbiamo-vinto-gia

“Abbiamo vinto già”: l’ultimo singolo di Tiziano Ferro con J-Ax è un inno alla resilienza

Musica - Francesca Di Feo 29.8.23
Joker: Folie à Deux , ecco Lady Gaga e Joaquin Phoenix nelle nuove immagini ufficiali - Joker 2 Folie a Deux - Gay.it

Joker: Folie à Deux , ecco Lady Gaga e Joaquin Phoenix nelle nuove immagini ufficiali

Cinema - Redazione 27.12.23
kylie minogue tension

Kylie Minogue è tornata, trepidiamo tuttə per “Tension”, il nuovo album tutto da ballare

Musica - Redazione Milano 21.9.23
Pink vs. Ron DeSantis regala libri queer vietati nelle scuole della Florida: "Censura odiosa" - Pink vs. Ron DeSantis - Gay.it

Pink vs. Ron DeSantis regala libri queer vietati nelle scuole della Florida: “Censura odiosa”

Musica - Redazione 16.11.23
timothee sul

Timothée Chalamet interpreta Troye Sivan al Saturday Night Live

Culture - Redazione Milano 13.11.23
È risorto! Lil Nas X fa impazzire tuttə con il video ufficiale di J Christ - Lil Nas X - Gay.it

È risorto! Lil Nas X fa impazzire tuttə con il video ufficiale di J Christ

Musica - Redazione 12.1.24
Raffa, su Disney+ la strepitosa docuserie dedicata all'iconica Raffaella Carrà - RAFFA DIS 2023 Social 4x5 2989x3736 300DPI RGB - Gay.it

Raffa, su Disney+ la strepitosa docuserie dedicata all’iconica Raffaella Carrà

Serie Tv - Redazione 28.12.23
troye sivan reagisce a timothee chalamet

Troye Sivan risponde così all’imitazione di Timothée Chalamet?

Musica - Redazione Milano 29.11.23