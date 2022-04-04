Grammy Awards 2022: Donatella Versace e Dua Lipa in un bellissimo fashion moment Anni 90 – VIDEO

Quello che abbiamo visto succedere ieri sera sul palco dei Grammy Awards è una specie di Ritorno al Futuro tutto fashionista capitanato da Donatella Versace. Ad accendere il red carpet è stata una biondissima Dua Lipa con un look Versace fatto di bustier, cinture, catene e lucchetti. Ve lo ricordate? E fate bene perché negli Anni 90 l’abito in questione mise in moto una rivoluzione: ad indossarlo per prima fu Christy Turlington durante la sfilata della collezione Miss S&M di Gianni Versace, a cui praticamente avevano partecipato tutte le top model. Le firme illustri del giornalismo di moda condannarono la visione (tutta loro) della donna oggetto ma il pubblico, le celebrity e tutto il resto del mondo andarono letteralmente in tilt per le creazioni di Gianni e Donatella. E così il bondage divenne una tendenza fuori dalle camere da letto, anche grazie a un’apparizione di Cindy Crawford a un party newyorkese, fasciata dalla stessa creazione dello stilista.
Donatella Versace poi ha portato la 64° edizione dei Grammy Awards a un livello superiore, salendo sul palco per un makeover live. Megan The Stallion e Dua Lipa impegnate a consegnare un premio si sono trovate una accanto all’altra con -apparentemente- lo stesso vestito. Mentre le due si scambiavano commenti velenosi, con un “Basta ragazze!” DV è salita sul palco e ha strappato via un lembo di stoffa ciascuna per dare vita a due nuovi look. Avete già visto questa scena? Avete ragione, era il 1998 e sul palco, nella stessa situazione, c’erano due leggende della musica: Mariah Carey e Whitney Houston. In quel caso le due artiste indossavano due creazioni di Vera Wang e a riadattarle ci pensarono direttamente loro, in una gag diventata iconica.
VINCITORI
Album of the Year: We Are — Jon Batiste
Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love for Sale
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”
Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K., Sincerely Louis CK
Best Children’s Music Album: Falu, A Colorful World
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost
Best Rap Song: Kanye West, “Jail”
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby, “Hurricane”
Best Progressive R&B Album: Lucky Daye, Table for Two
Best R&B Song: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”
Best Traditional R&B Performance: H.E.R., “Fight for You”
Best R&B Performance (pari merito): Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”; Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home
Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight
Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, “Waiting on a War”
Best Metal Performance: Dream Theater, “The Alien”
Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters, “Making a Fire”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Shaw: Narrow Sea”
Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors – The Voices of Change
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann, Mythologies
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Jennifer Koh, “Alone Together”
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax, “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”
Best Choral Performance: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’”
Best Opera Recording: “Glass: Akhnaten”
Best Orchestral Performance: “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”
Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle, Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Taylor Eigsti, Tree Falls
Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salswing!
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Vicente Fernández, A Mis 80’s
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Juanes, Origen
Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo
Best Latin Pop Album: Alex Cuba, Mendó
Best Roots Gospel Album: Carrie Underwood, My Savior
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement
Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans, Believe for It
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”
Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Never Lost”
Best Music Film: Summer of Soul
Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, “Freedom”
Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia, Alicia Keys
Best Remixed Recording: “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell
Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Ricky Riccardi
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass, George Harrison
Best Recording Package: Pakelang, Li Jheng Han & Yu & Wei
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Black Coffee, Subconsciously
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Rüfüs Du Sol, “Alive”
Best Reggae Album: Soja, Beauty in the Silence
Best Regional Roots Album: Kalani Pe’a, Kau Ka Pe’a
Best Folk Album: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, They’re Calling Me Home
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662
Best Traditional Blues Album: Cedric Burnside, I Be Trying
Best Bluegrass Album: Béla Fleck, My Bluegrass Heart
Best Americana Album: Los Lobos, Native Sons
Best American Roots Song: Jon Batiste, “Cry”
Best American Roots Performance: Jon Batiste, “Cry”
Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, “Cold”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Best Latin Jazz Album: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea, “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”
Best New Age Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, Divine Tides
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Vince Mendoza, “To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band’s “Meta Knight’s Revenge”
Best Instrumental Composition: Lyle Mays, “Eberhard”
Best Musical Theatre Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (pari merito): Carlos Rafael Rivera, The Queen’s Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Soul
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham, “All Eyes on Me”
Best Immersive Audio Album: Soundtrack Of The American Soldier
Best Global Music Performance: Arooj Aftab, “Mohabbat”
Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature