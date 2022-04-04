Grammy Awards 2022: Donatella Versace e Dua Lipa in un bellissimo fashion moment Anni 90 – VIDEO

5 min. di lettura

Scuro Chiaro

0:00 Ascolta l'articolo

Quello che abbiamo visto succedere ieri sera sul palco dei Grammy Awards è una specie di Ritorno al Futuro tutto fashionista capitanato da Donatella Versace. Ad accendere il red carpet è stata una biondissima Dua Lipa con un look Versace fatto di bustier, cinture, catene e lucchetti. Ve lo ricordate? E fate bene perché negli Anni 90 l’abito in questione mise in moto una rivoluzione: ad indossarlo per prima fu Christy Turlington durante la sfilata della collezione Miss S&M di Gianni Versace, a cui praticamente avevano partecipato tutte le top model. Le firme illustri del giornalismo di moda condannarono la visione (tutta loro) della donna oggetto ma il pubblico, le celebrity e tutto il resto del mondo andarono letteralmente in tilt per le creazioni di Gianni e Donatella. E così il bondage divenne una tendenza fuori dalle camere da letto, anche grazie a un’apparizione di Cindy Crawford a un party newyorkese, fasciata dalla stessa creazione dello stilista.

Donatella Versace poi ha portato la 64° edizione dei Grammy Awards a un livello superiore, salendo sul palco per un makeover live. Megan The Stallion e Dua Lipa impegnate a consegnare un premio si sono trovate una accanto all’altra con -apparentemente- lo stesso vestito. Mentre le due si scambiavano commenti velenosi, con un “Basta ragazze!” DV è salita sul palco e ha strappato via un lembo di stoffa ciascuna per dare vita a due nuovi look. Avete già visto questa scena? Avete ragione, era il 1998 e sul palco, nella stessa situazione, c’erano due leggende della musica: Mariah Carey e Whitney Houston. In quel caso le due artiste indossavano due creazioni di Vera Wang e a riadattarle ci pensarono direttamente loro, in una gag diventata iconica.

VINCITORI

Album of the Year: We Are — Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album: Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best R&B Album: Heaux Tales — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties” — Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Country Album: Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II, and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Love for Sale

Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K., Sincerely Louis CK

Best Children’s Music Album: Falu, A Colorful World

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Esperanza Spalding, Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Rap Album: Tyler, The Creator, Call Me If You Get Lost

Best Rap Song: Kanye West, “Jail”

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby, “Hurricane”

Best Progressive R&B Album: Lucky Daye, Table for Two

Best R&B Song: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: H.E.R., “Fight for You”

Best R&B Performance (pari merito): Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”; Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent, Daddy’s Home

Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight

Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters, “Waiting on a War”

Best Metal Performance: Dream Theater, “The Alien”

Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters, “Making a Fire”

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: “Shaw: Narrow Sea”

Best Classical Compendium: Women Warriors – The Voices of Change

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann, Mythologies

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Jennifer Koh, “Alone Together”

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax, “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”

Best Choral Performance: “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’”

Best Opera Recording: “Glass: Akhnaten”

Best Orchestral Performance: “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”

Producer of the Year, Classical: Judith Sherman

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle, Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Taylor Eigsti, Tree Falls

Best Tropical Latin Album: Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, Salswing!

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Vicente Fernández, A Mis 80’s

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Juanes, Origen

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Best Latin Pop Album: Alex Cuba, Mendó

Best Roots Gospel Album: Carrie Underwood, My Savior

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music, Old Church Basement

Best Gospel Album: CeCe Winans, Believe for It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Believe for It”

Best Gospel Performance/Song: CeCe Winans, “Never Lost”

Best Music Film: Summer of Soul

Best Music Video: Jon Batiste, “Freedom”

Best Immersive Audio Album: Alicia, Alicia Keys

Best Remixed Recording: “Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix),” Deftones

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Love for Sale, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Historical Album: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967), Joni Mitchell

Best Album Notes: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966, Ricky Riccardi

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: All Things Must Pass, George Harrison

Best Recording Package: Pakelang, Li Jheng Han & Yu & Wei

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album: Black Coffee, Subconsciously

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Rüfüs Du Sol, “Alive”

Best Reggae Album: Soja, Beauty in the Silence

Best Regional Roots Album: Kalani Pe’a, Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Folk Album: Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi, They’re Calling Me Home

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662

Best Traditional Blues Album: Cedric Burnside, I Be Trying

Best Bluegrass Album: Béla Fleck, My Bluegrass Heart

Best Americana Album: Los Lobos, Native Sons

Best American Roots Song: Jon Batiste, “Cry”

Best American Roots Performance: Jon Batiste, “Cry”

Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton, “Cold”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me”

Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Latin Jazz Album: Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés, Mirror Mirror

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride Big Band, For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Skyline

Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Chick Corea, “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”

Best New Age Album: Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej, Divine Tides

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Vince Mendoza, “To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, 8-Bit Big Band’s “Meta Knight’s Revenge”

Best Instrumental Composition: Lyle Mays, “Eberhard”

Best Musical Theatre Album: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (pari merito): Carlos Rafael Rivera, The Queen’s Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham, “All Eyes on Me”

Best Immersive Audio Album: Soundtrack Of The American Soldier

Best Global Music Performance: Arooj Aftab, “Mohabbat”

Best Global Music Album: Angelique Kidjo, Mother Nature

© Riproduzione Riservata