Forever Queer: le canzoni che ameremo per sempre nella playlist di Gay.it

Ehi amicə di Gay.it, siete prontə per fare un viaggio musicale indimenticabile? Abbiamo preparato per voi una playlist che celebra le canzoni cult e intramontabili, veri e propri inni per la comunità LGBTQ+: Forever Queer.

Dalle icone del disco come Donna Summer e Gloria Gaynor alle leggende del pop come Lady Gaga e Madonna, questa playlist ha tutto quello che desiderate: groove, glamour, e una buona dose di iconicità. Sia che vogliate scatenarvi sulle note di I Will Survive o commuovervi con True Colors, c’è una canzone per ogni emozione.

Quindi accendete le casse o indossate gli auricolari, preparate i completi più glitterati che avete, e lasciatevi travolgere dal suono della musica che ha definito un’epoca. Vi assicuriamo che non ve ne pentirete!

Forever Queer

Born This Way, Lady Gaga

I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor

I’m Coming Out, Diana Ross

Vogue, Madonna

I’m Every Woman, Whitney Houston

Closer to Fine, Indigo Girls

You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real), Sylvester

If I Could Turn Back Time, Cher

I Want to Break Free, Queen

Dancing Queen, ABBA

I Feel Love, Donna Summer

Freedom! ’90, George Michael

Rebel Rebel, David Bowie

True Colors, Cindy Lauper

Let’s Have a Kiki, Scissor Sisters

If I Were a Boy, Beyoncé

We Belong, Pat Benatar

Small Town Boy, Bronski Beat

A Little Respect, Erasure

Sunglasses At Night, Corey Hart

Take On Me, A-ha

How Will I Know, Whitney Houston

Lay All Your Love On Me, ABBA

Don’t You Want Me, The Human League

Always On My Mind, Pet Shop Boys

Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush

Grace Kelly, Mika

No More Tears (Enough Is Enough), Barbra Streisand e Donna Summer

Heavy Cross, Gossip

Boys Keep Swinging, David Bowie

We Are Family, Sister Sledge

All the Lovers, Kylie Minogue

Relax, Frankie Goes To Hollywood