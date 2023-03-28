CHIUDI
Scrivi qualcosa e premi invio.
Home / Culture / Forever Queer: le canzoni che ameremo per sempre nella playlist di Gay.it

Forever Queer: le canzoni che ameremo per sempre nella playlist di Gay.it

Da Donna Summer a Gloria Gaynor, dagli Abba a Whitney Houston e poi Madonna, George Michael, David Bowie e tantə altrə

Ileana Dugato
2 min. di lettura
forever queer playlist gay.it
0:00
Ascolta l'articolo

Ehi amicə di Gay.it, siete prontə per fare un viaggio musicale indimenticabile? Abbiamo preparato per voi una playlist che celebra le canzoni cult e intramontabili, veri e propri inni per la comunità LGBTQ+: Forever Queer.

Dalle icone del disco come Donna Summer e Gloria Gaynor alle leggende del pop come Lady Gaga e Madonna, questa playlist ha tutto quello che desiderate: groove, glamour, e una buona dose di iconicità. Sia che vogliate scatenarvi sulle note di I Will Survive o commuovervi con True Colors, c’è una canzone per ogni emozione.

Quindi accendete le casse o indossate gli auricolari, preparate i completi più glitterati che avete, e lasciatevi travolgere dal suono della musica che ha definito un’epoca. Vi assicuriamo che non ve ne pentirete!

 

Secondo voi c’è qualcosa che non va in questa playlist? Scriveteci a redazione@gay.it o sui nostri canali social Instagram, Twitter e Facebook.

Forever Queer

  • Born This Way, Lady Gaga
  • I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor
  • I’m Coming Out, Diana Ross
  • Vogue, Madonna
  • I’m Every Woman, Whitney Houston
  • Closer to Fine, Indigo Girls
  • You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real), Sylvester
  • If I Could Turn Back Time, Cher
  • I Want to Break Free, Queen
  • Dancing Queen, ABBA
  • I Feel Love, Donna Summer
  • Freedom! ’90, George Michael
  • Rebel Rebel, David Bowie
  • True Colors, Cindy Lauper
  • Let’s Have a Kiki, Scissor Sisters
  • If I Were a Boy, Beyoncé
  • We Belong, Pat Benatar
  • Small Town Boy, Bronski Beat
  • A Little Respect, Erasure
  • Sunglasses At Night, Corey Hart
  • Take On Me, A-ha
  • How Will I Know, Whitney Houston
  • Lay All Your Love On Me, ABBA
  • Don’t You Want Me, The Human League
  • Always On My Mind, Pet Shop Boys
  • Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush
  • Grace Kelly, Mika
  • No More Tears (Enough Is Enough), Barbra Streisand e Donna Summer
  • Heavy Cross, Gossip
  • Boys Keep Swinging, David Bowie
  • We Are Family, Sister Sledge
  • All the Lovers, Kylie Minogue
  • Relax, Frankie Goes To Hollywood
  • Don’t Leave Me This Way, Thelma Houston
© Riproduzione Riservata
Su questo argomento leggi anche:

• Scuola d'America vieta ai bimbi di cantare Dolly Parton e Miley Cyrus perché nel brano si parla di arcobaleni

• Ex mormone emoziona The Voice raccontando la propria storia di accettazione e il coming out - VIDEO

• Madonna annuncia nuova tappa del tour in Tennesse a sostegno della comunità drag e trans

• Bufera su Paola & Chiara, ripescati post discutibili di Chiara Iezzi: ecco cosa ha scritto

• Roma Pride 2023, Paola & Chiara madrine. "Furore" inno della manifestazione

• Cosa è successo tra Marco Mengoni e Rosa Chemical

Entra nel nostro canale Telegram Entra nel nostro canale Google

Resta aggiornato. Seguici su:

Facebook Follow Twitter Follow Instagram Follow

Lascia un commento

Trending

Gli “Sbagli” di Blanco, scagliate la prima pietra

Giuseppe Giofrè e Michele Bravi sono fidanzati, la confessione a Verissimo

Bufera su Paola & Chiara, ripescati post discutibili di Chiara Iezzi: ecco cosa ha scritto

Guida alla stepchild adoption in collaborazione con Rete Lenford

Samuele Segreto è il volto del 2023: il suo successo tra la tv e il cinema

Kit Connor gonfio di muscoli in una foto da metaverso

Hai già letto queste storie?

Torna alla Home /