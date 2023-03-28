Forever Queer: le canzoni che ameremo per sempre nella playlist di Gay.it

Ehi amicə di Gay.it, siete prontə per fare un viaggio musicale indimenticabile? Abbiamo preparato per voi una playlist che celebra le canzoni cult e intramontabili, veri e propri inni per la comunità LGBTQ+: Forever Queer.
Dalle icone del disco come Donna Summer e Gloria Gaynor alle leggende del pop come Lady Gaga e Madonna, questa playlist ha tutto quello che desiderate: groove, glamour, e una buona dose di iconicità. Sia che vogliate scatenarvi sulle note di I Will Survive o commuovervi con True Colors, c’è una canzone per ogni emozione.
Quindi accendete le casse o indossate gli auricolari, preparate i completi più glitterati che avete, e lasciatevi travolgere dal suono della musica che ha definito un’epoca. Vi assicuriamo che non ve ne pentirete!
Secondo voi c’è qualcosa che non va in questa playlist? Scriveteci a redazione@gay.it o sui nostri canali social Instagram, Twitter e Facebook.
Forever Queer
- Born This Way, Lady Gaga
- I Will Survive, Gloria Gaynor
- I’m Coming Out, Diana Ross
- Vogue, Madonna
- I’m Every Woman, Whitney Houston
- Closer to Fine, Indigo Girls
- You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real), Sylvester
- If I Could Turn Back Time, Cher
- I Want to Break Free, Queen
- Dancing Queen, ABBA
- I Feel Love, Donna Summer
- Freedom! ’90, George Michael
- Rebel Rebel, David Bowie
- True Colors, Cindy Lauper
- Let’s Have a Kiki, Scissor Sisters
- If I Were a Boy, Beyoncé
- We Belong, Pat Benatar
- Small Town Boy, Bronski Beat
- A Little Respect, Erasure
- Sunglasses At Night, Corey Hart
- Take On Me, A-ha
- How Will I Know, Whitney Houston
- Lay All Your Love On Me, ABBA
- Don’t You Want Me, The Human League
- Always On My Mind, Pet Shop Boys
- Running Up That Hill, Kate Bush
- Grace Kelly, Mika
- No More Tears (Enough Is Enough), Barbra Streisand e Donna Summer
- Heavy Cross, Gossip
- Boys Keep Swinging, David Bowie
- We Are Family, Sister Sledge
- All the Lovers, Kylie Minogue
- Relax, Frankie Goes To Hollywood
- Don’t Leave Me This Way, Thelma Houston