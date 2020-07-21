Matthew Paul Turner, lo scrittore cristiano fa coming out e lascia la moglie: “Sono gay”

Marito e padre di 3 figli, Matthew Paul Turner ha scioccato i propri fan rivelando la propria omosessualità. “Sono pronto ad abbracciare la libertà, la speranza e Dio come uomo gay”.
I have difficult news to share. After much thought, prayer, and counseling, Jessica and I have made the decision to end our marriage. While we’re best friends and thoroughly love doing life, parenting, and pursuing our dreams together, ending our marriage is necessary because I am gay. ▪️ Being gay isn’t a new discovery for me. However, as someone who spent 30+ years in fundamentalist/evangelical churches, exploring God through conservative theologies, I lived many days overwhelmed by fear, shame, and self-hatred. Though my own faith evolved long ago to become LGBTQ+ affirming, my journey toward recognizing, accepting and embracing myself took much longer. But for the first time in my life, despite the sadness and grief I’m feeling right now, I can say with confidence that I’m ready to embrace freedom, hope, and God as a gay man. ▪️ I would not be able to say that without Jessica’s undying grace and support. I fell in love with her 17 years ago and still love her deeply. Despite her own grief and pain, she has loved and encouraged me to be fully me. Many of the steps I’ve taken recently wouldn’t have happened without Jessica walking beside me, helping me through every fear. Jessica is and will always be my hero. She’s brave, strong and showcases love like nobody I know. ▪️ Our utmost desire is to move forward in love and compassion for each other and put the well-being of our kids first. Coming out to my kids was one of the hardest, most beautiful things I’ve ever done. Loving and protecting their stories will always be our first priority. ▪️ I will continue to write children’s books and am grateful for the support of my publisher Convergent Books. Writing books about wholeness, hope, and God’s love for children is an honor and privilege I do not take for granted. ▪️ That said, we ask that you be kind and respectful toward us. Anyone who posts comments laced in shame, criticism of our family, our theology, or our choices will be blocked. ▪️ Throughout these hard months, Jessica and I have looked at each other many times and said, “we’re going to be okay.” And on most days, we fully believe that. Please keep us in your thoughts/prayers as we engage this new path.
Il noto scrittore ultra-cristiano Matthew Paul Turner ha scioccato i propri fan facendo un doppio coming out sui social. L’autore di When God Made Light e Our Great Big American God ha annunciato prima il divorzio dalla moglie Jessica M. Turner, madre dei suoi tre figli, e a seguire la propria omosessualità.
Cari amici, ho notizie difficili da dover condividere. Dopo molte riflessioni, preghiere e consulenze, Jessica e io abbiamo preso la decisione di porre fine al nostro matrimonio. Rimarremo migliori amici e continueremo a fare i genitori e a perseguire i nostri sogni insieme, ma necessario porre fine al nostro matrimonio perché sono gay.
La moglie di Turner, Jessica, ha chiarito che ama ancora suo marito e il padre dei suoi figli, ma l’inattesa notizia ha inevitabilmente cambiato la loro relazione. “Essere gay non è una nuova scoperta per me”, ha spiegato Matthew, ricordando gli “oltre 30 anni” passati “in chiese fondamentaliste / evangeliche” che vivono nella “paura, vergogna e nell’odio per sè stessi”. I tre figli hanno preso ‘bene’ la notizia.
Turner ha sottolineato che non abbandonerà la propria fede, continuando a vivere come un cristiano omosessuale.
Sebbene la mia fede si sia evoluta molto tempo fa, il mio viaggio verso il riconoscimento, l’accettazione e l’accoglimento di me stesso ha richiesto molto più tempo. Ma per la prima volta nella mia vita, nonostante la tristezza e il dolore che provo in questo momento, posso dire con sicurezza che sono pronto ad abbracciare la libertà, la speranza e Dio come un uomo gay.