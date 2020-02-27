Camila Concepción, si è suicidata la sceneggiatrice transgender di Gentefied e Daybreak

A soli 28 anni si è tolta la vita Camila Concepción. Il cordoglio di Netflix e della co-sceneggiatrice di Gentefied.
La scrittrice, attorice e attivista trans Camila Concepción si è suicidata all’età di 28 anni. Camila aveva recentemente lavorato in qualità di sceneggiatrice a serie tv Netflix come Gentefied e Daybreak. Attivista per i diritti LGBT, la Concepción è stata così ricordata dal colosso streaming.
Siamo profondamente addolorati nell’apprendere della tragica scomparsa di Camila Concepción. Camila era una scrittrice di talento con la passione per la narrazione, parlava in nome delle voci sottorappresentate e combatteva per i loro diritti sia davanti che dietro la cinepresa. Di recente aveva dato audaci e critici contributi al nostro settore, attraverso i suoi incredibili scritti su Gentefied. La sua eredità sopravviverà attraverso il suo lavoro. Il nostro pensiero va alla sua famiglia e ai suoi amici in questo momento di dolore.
Linda Yvette Chávez, co-sceneggiatrice di Gentefied, ha così ricordato la collega: “Camila, mio amore, non riesco a scrivere queste parole senza scoppiare in lacrime. Non riesco a credere di dover scrivere queste parole. Perché dovresti essere qui, Camila. Avresti dovuto essere qui giovedì, e non lo eri. E ti ho scritto un messaggio perché ero preoccupata. Perché mi mancavi. Avrei dovuto ascoltare quella voce dentro che diceva che qualcosa non andava … Amore mio, sei stata brillante. Eri potente. Eri una creatrice. Non dimenticherò mai il primo messaggio che mi hai inviato, pieno di così tanto amore, rispetto e adorazione. Eri una luce. Una luce brillante che ha lottato per brillare nel mezzo dell’oscurità di questo mondo. Ma io ti ho visto, ragazza. Ti ho visto dal momento in cui ti ho visto. Sapevo che eri una fottuta magia e volevo che il mondo divorasse la tua magnificenza come meritavi. Baby, avresti fatto uno spettacolo sulla HBO. Avevamo bisogno di quello spettacolo. Avevamo bisogno della tua voce. La tua storia. La tua saggezza Il tuo fottuto spirito. Dovresti essere qui.”
La Concepción aveva lavorato a stretto contatto con Jill Soloway, creatrice di Transparent, per portare avanti l’iniziativa del 50/50 entro il 2020, una campagna per la parità di genere nel settore. Ancora non si conoscono i motivi del suicidio.
Camila, mi amor, I can't seem to write these words without bursting into tears. I can't believe I'm writing these words at all. Because you're supposed to be here, Camila. You were supposed to be there Thursday and you weren't. And I texted you because I was worried. Because you were missing. A big part of this dream was missing and i should have known… I should have listened to that voice inside that said something was wrong… My love, you were brilliant. You were powerful. You were a creator Marvin and I were ready to champion to the ends of the earth. The first time you sat in that room with us a year and a half ago you were magnetic. You told story like you were spinning cotton candy. The sweetness enveloping the jagged edges of a woman looking to heal. My girl from El Monte who went to Yale who loved her girl from Norwalk who went to Stanford. And we trauma-bonded over being the only ones in a sea of whiteness. Over leaving our hoods and doing better and doing right by our mamis. You were an angel God sent me. I'll never forget the first text you sent me filled with so much love, respect, and adoration. You said you looked up to me but in words that felt like they were coming from the universe itself because you always seemed to send them when I needed them most. When I was struggling with making the show and was having a hard time believing in myself. You were this angel that would pop into my messages or into my office and say exactly what I needed to hear… and did I ever thank you for that? I thought I did but now I can't remember. And fuck I hope I did. You were a light. A brilliant light that struggled to shine in the midst of the darkness in this world. But I saw you, girl. I fucking saw you from the moment I laid eyes on you. I knew you were fucking magic and I wanted the world to devour your magnificence the way you deserved. Baby, you were going to have a show on HBO. I needed that show. I needed your voice. Your story. Your wisdom. Your fucking fierce wit and fearless IDGAF fervor. You should be here.