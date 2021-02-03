Golden Globe 2021, le nomination: boom Ryan Murphy, c’è Laura Pausini – tutti i candidati LGBT

4 minuti di lettura

Il 28 febbraio Tina Fey e Amy Poehler condurranno rispettivamente da New York e Los Angeles i Golden Globe 2021, i primi in pieni pandemia da Covid-19. Non è ancora chiaro come si svolgerà la diretta, ma nel dubbio sono state appena annunciate le nomination legate a cinema e tv.

Mank di David Fincher domina il listone con 6 candidature, seguito dalle 5 di The Trial of the Chicago 7 e dalle 4 di The Father, Promising Young Woman e Nomadland, già Leone d’Oro a Venezia. La vita davanti a Sè di Edoardo Ponti è stato nominato tra i migliori film stranieri e per la miglior canzone originale, “Io sì (Seen)”, firmata Diane Warren, Laura Pausini e Niccolò Agliardi. Tra le attrici drama, purtroppo, non ce l’ha fatta Sophia Loren. Tre su 5 le registe donne candidate, evento più unico che raro, ovvero Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman, Regina King per One Night in Miami e Chloé Zhao per Nomadland.

In ambito LGBT, due nomination per The Prom di Ryan Murphy, candidato come miglior film comedy/musical e per il miglior attore comedy/musical, ovvero il criticatissimo James Corden. Una sorta di beffa da parte della stampa estera, che ha ‘premiato’ l’interpretazione da più parti considerata macchiettistica dell’attore, nella vita felicemente sposato con una donna. Grande assente, un po’ a sorpresa, colei che giganteggia in tutta la pellicola, ovvero la pluri-candidata Meryl Streep. Ma Ryan Murphy si fa vedere con prepotenza anche in ambito televisivo.

Il suo Ratched ha infatti strappato 3 candidature, comprese quelle per Sarah Paulson e Cynthia Nixon, mentre Hollywood si è fermata ad una grazie a Jim Parsons. Schitt’s Creek, già in trionfo agli Emmy e mai arrivata in Italia, ne ha ottenute 5. A far meglio della comedy LGBT con una divina Catherine O’Hara solo The Crown, con sei candidature. Due nomination anche per Emily in Paris, con Lily Collins. Tra le attrici scontro tra titane, e icone, firmato Nicole Kidman con “The Undoing” e Cate Blanchett per “Mrs. America”, così come tra le non protagoniste voleranno corone tra Gillian Anderson ed Helena Bonham Carter, entrambe splendide in The Crown. Pallottoliere alla mano, Netflix giganteggia su tutti. 22 candidature ‘cinematografiche’, rispetto alle 7 di Amazon, e 20 televisive, rispetto alle 7 HBO.

A seguire tutti i nominati.

CINEMA

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

“Nomadland”

“Mank”

“The Father”

“Promising Young Woman“

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

BEST DIRECTOR

Emerald Fennell, (“Promising Young Woman”)

David FIncher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Regina King (“One Night in Miami”)

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Chloé Zhao (“Nomadland”)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (“The Father”)

Jack Fincher (“Mank”)

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Ramin (“The Mauritanian”)

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs Billie”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

Dev Patel (“Personal History of David Copperfield”)

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care A Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Alexandre Desplat (“The Midnight Sky”)

Ludwig Göransson (“Tenet”)

James Newton Howard (“News of the World”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste (“Soul”)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (“Mank”)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“The Croods 2”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“FIGHT FOR YOU” — JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH

“HEAR MY VOICE” — THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7

“IO SÌ (SEEN)” — THE LIFE AHEAD

“SPEAK NOW” — ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI…

“TIGRESS & TWEED” — THE UNITED STATES VS. BILLIE HOLIDAY

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA STRANIERA

Another Round

La vita davanti a sè

Minari

Two of Us

La Llorona

SERIE TV

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

“The Mandalorian”

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

“Emily in Paris”

“Ted Lasso”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Undoing”

“Small Axe”

“Unorthodox”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”