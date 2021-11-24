Grammy 2022, le nomination: Lil Nas X guida le candidature LGBTQ+

14 minuti di lettura

È Jon Batiste a guidare il listone di nomination ai Grammy 2022 con ben 11 candidature, seguito da Justin Bieber, Doja Cat e H.E.R. a quota otto, Billie Eilish e Olivia Rodrigo alla pari con sette.

Lil Nas X, icona queer letteralmente decollato nel 2021, ha strappato cinque candidature con il suo album d’esordio, Montero, acclamato dalla critica e campione di vendite. Il rapper, che ha già vinto 2 Grammy con Old Town Road (Remix) nel 2020, è stato candisato nelle categorie più importanti: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Music Video con “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” e Best Melodic Rap Performance insieme a Jack Harlow per “Industry Baby”.

Ma Lil Nas X non è il solo artista dichiaratamente LGBTQ+ ad aver strappato delle nomination ai Grammy 2022. Lady Gaga è stata candidata a sei Grammy grazie a “Love For Sale“, disco realizzato in coppia con Tony Bennett. Germanotta scioccata dalla pioggia di nomination, come rivelato a caldo su Instagram: “Grazie mille alla Recording Academy per queste 6 nomination per Love For Sale. Sono sbalordita, scioccata e oltremodo grata. Non so cosa dire”, ha scritto la popstar. “Continuo a piangere e sono completamente senza parole. Questo significa molto per me, per Tony, per i Bennett, la mia famiglia, la musica jazz e il grande Cole Porter che ha scritto tutti questi classici senza tempo. Non dimenticherò mai questa giornata e mi congratulo con Tony per le sue 6 nomination. Grazie a tutti i votanti ai Grammy per aver riconosciuto la dedizione mia e di Tony alla musica jazz e per averla riconosciuta anche nelle principali categorie in cui questa musica spesso non viene nominata. Questo album è nato perché è stata un’idea di Tony e gli ho fatto una promessa che ce l’avremmo fatta e l’abbiamo fatto. A 95 anni ha più nomination che mai, sono così onorata di essere sua compagna di musica e suo amica. Grazie al pubblico per amarci, sicuramente noi ci amiamo l’un l’altro. Credi nell’amore e nella collaborazione, anche se ci sono 60 anni tra noi e l’Alzheimer , non c’è niente come la magia della musica. Ti amo Tony, e anche il mondo ti ama. Come potrebbero non farlo?”.

Nomination anche per Brandi Carlile, da 10 anni sposa con Catherine Shepherd, per “Right on Time”. La categoria “miglior album di musica alternativa” vede in corsa Halsey, Arlo Parks e St Vincent, mentre quella di “Best Remixed Recording” ha tra i candidati K D Lang e Demi Lovato. Tyler, the Creator è stato nominato sia per la migliore performance rap con “WusYaName” che per il miglior album rap con “Call Me If You Get Lost”.

Anche diverse icone LGBT+ sono state candidate, come ad esempio gli Abba con “I Still Have Faith in You”, Taylor Swift, “A Holly Dolly Christmas” di Dolly Parton nominato come miglior album vocale pop tradizionale, Ariana Grande e Harry Styles. Non ce l’hanno fatta i Maneskin sul fronte rock, ma la band romana ha avuto l’onore di annunciare alcune candidature, in diretta. La 64a edizione dei Grammy Awards si terrà il 31 gennaio 2022.

Nomination Grammy 2022

Record of the Year

ABBA – I Still Have Faith in You

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – Anyone

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Benny Blanco – Lonely

BTS – Butter

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat, SZA – Kiss Me More

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – the Business

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Black Pumas – Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)

Chris Cornell – Nothing Compares 2 U

Deftones – Ohms

Foo Fighters – Making a Fire

Best Metal Performance

Deftones – Genesis

Dream Theater – The Alien

Gojira – Amazonia

Mastodon – Pushing the Tides

Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

Best Rock Song

Weezer – All My Favorite Songs

Kings of Leon – The Bandit

Mammoth WVH – Distance

Paul McCartney – Find My Way

Foo Fighters – Waiting on a War

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – Lost You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – Peaches

H.E.R. – Damage

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – I Need You

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – Bring It on Home

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – Born Again

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Lucky Dave, Yebba – How Much Can a Heart Take

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – Damage

SZA – Good Days

Giveon – Heartbreak Anniversary

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Jazmine Sullivan – Pick Up Your Feelings

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something to Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

Lucky Daye – Table for Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Desert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease II

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Jason Isbell – All I Do Is Drive

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Brothers Osborne – Younger Me

Dan + Shay – Glad You Exist

Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris – Chasing After You

Elle King, Miranda Lambert – Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – Better Than We Found It

Kacey Musgraves – Camera Roll

Chris Stapleton – Cold

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott Atunde – Sackodougou

Kenny Barron – Kick Those Feet

Jon Batiste – Bigger Than Us

Terence Blanchard – Absence

Chick Corea – Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard Featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, and Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band LIVE

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force – Dear Love

Christian McBride Big Band – For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Mirror Mirror

Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story

Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – Virtual Birdland

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – Transparency

Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo – El Arte del Bolero

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Dante Bowe, Steffany Gretzinger, Chandler Moore – Voice Of God

Dante Bowe – Joyful

Anthony Brown, Group Therapy – Help

CeCe Winans – Never Lost

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Wait On You

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby – We Win

H.E.R., Tauren Wells – Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)

Chandler Moore, KJ Scriven – Man Of Your Word

CeCe Winans – Believe For It

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine – Jireh

Best Gospel Album

Jekalyn Carr – Changing Your Story

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Royalty: Live At The Ryman

Maverick City Music – Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – Jonny X Mali: Live In LA

CeCe Winans – Believe For It

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel, New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

Elevation Worship, Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick, Jr. – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase, Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs For The Times

Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo – Deja

Diamante Eléctrico – Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)

Juanes – Origen

Nathy Peluso – Calambre

C. Tangana – El Madrileño

Zoé – Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas – Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2

Vicente Fernández – A Mis 80’s

Mon Laferte – Seis

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México, Vol. II

Christian Nodal – Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Salswing!

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarantena

Aymée Nuviola – Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso

Gilberto Santa Rosa – Colegas

Tony Succar – Live in Peru

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Watson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – Live in New Orleans!

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – Bloodstains and Teardrops

Chia Wa – My People

Corey Ledet Zydaco – Corey Ledet Zydaco

Kalani Pe’a – Kau Ka Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – Mohabbat

Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy – Do Yourself

Femi Kuti – Pà Pá Pà

Yo-Yo Ma and Angelique Kidjo – Blewu

WizKid Featuring Tems – Essence

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Children’s Music Album

123 Andrés – Actívate

1 Tribe Collective – All One Tribe

Pierce Freelon – Black to the Future

Falu – A Colorful World

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band – Crayon Kids

Best Spoken Word Album

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero F***s Given

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater”s Some Lovers

Girl From the North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Cruella

Dear Evan Hansen

In The Heights

One Night In Miami…

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Bridgerton

Dune

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)

The Queen’s Gambit

Soul

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Agatha All Along

Bo Burnham – All Eyes on Me

P!nk -All I Know So Far

H.E.R. – Fight for You

Jennifer Hudson – Here I Am

Leslie Odom, Jr. – Speak Now

Best Instrumental Composition

Brandee Younger – Beautiful Is Black

Tom Nazziola – Cat and Mouse Vince Mendoza – Concerto for Orchestra: Finale

Arturo O’Farrill – Dreaming in Lions

Lyle Mays – Elberhard

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Bill O’Connell – Chopsticks

Robin Smith – For the Love of a Princess

Emile Mosseri – Infinite Love

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman – Meta Knight’s Revenge

Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez – The Struggle Within

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Ólafur Arnalds – The Bottom Lin

Tehillah Alphonso – A Change Is Gonna Come

Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Cody Fry – Eleanor Rigby

Vince Mendoza – To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)

Best Recording Package

Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot/American Girls

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis – Carnage

2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and the Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Soul Of Ears – Zeta

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Soccer Mommy – Color Theory

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Gang of Four – 77-81

Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles

Best Album Notes

Sunwook Kim – Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas

Louis Armstrong – The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966

Willie Dunn – Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology

Various Artists – Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland

Best Historical Album

Marian Anderson – Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Various Artists – Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Prince – Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)

Papa Roach – Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)

K. D. Lang – Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)

Zedd, Griff – Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)

Deftones – Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)

PVA – Talks (Mura Masa Remix)

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven Symphony No. 9

Chanticleer – Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Nashville Symphony Orchestra – Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre

Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Beethoven: Symphony No. 9

San Francisco Symphony – Muhly: Throughline

Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Seattle Symphony Orchestra – Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy

Best Opera Recording

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Glass: Akhnaten

London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus and LSO Discovery Voices – Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen

The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra – Little: Soldier Songs

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites

Best Choral Performance

Matthew Guard – It’s a Long Way

Gustavo Dudamel – Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’

Donald Nally – Rising w/The Crossing

Kaspars Putniņš – Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons

Benedict Sheehan – Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom

Craig Hella Johnson – The Singing Guitar

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Jack Quartet – Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking

Sandbox Percussion – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – Archetypes

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Imani Winds – Bruits

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Jennifer Koh – Alone Together

Simone Dinnerstein – An American Mosaic

Augustin Hadelich – Bach: Sonatas & Partitas

Gil Shaham Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos

Mark Grgić – Mak Bach

Curtis Stewart – Of Power

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Laura Strickling – Confessions

Will Liverman – Dreams of a New Day – Songs by Black Composers

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitman – Mythologies

Joyce DiDonato – Schubert: Winterreise

Jamie Barton – Unexpected Shadows

Best Classical Compendium

Agave & Reginald L. Mobley – American Originals – A New World, A New Canon

Michael Tilson Thomas – Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum – Cerrone: The Arching Path

Chick Corea – Plays

Amy Andersson – Women Warriors – The Voices of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Seven Pillars

Louis Andriessen – Andriessen: The Only One

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore – Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes

Jon Batiste – Batiste: Movement 11′

Caroline Shaw – Shaw: Narrow Sea

Best Music Video

AC/DC – Shot in the Dark

Jon Batiste – Freedom

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar – Peaches

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever (A Love Letter to Los Angeles)

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix in Maui

Various Artists – Summer of Soul