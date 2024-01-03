Tommy Dorfman accusa la Delta Air Lines di transfobia

3 min. di lettura

Dopo il coming out come donna transgender, Tommy Dorfman è diventata un punto di riferimento tra le celebrità LGBTQIA+: dalla borsa a supporto delle persone trans* durante il MET Gala fino al suo debutto alla regia con le trasposizioni cinematografiche del romanzo Wish You The Best e la graphic novel Continua a Lasciarmi, il 2024 potrebbe essere l’annata del suo grande ritorno sulle scene.

Ma in queste ore, l’attrice di 13 Reasons Why è diventata virale per le circostanze più spiacevoli: in fila per l’imbarco all’aeroporto LaGuardia Airport di New York, in un video precedentemente caricato su TikTok, Dorfman ha discusso con il personale della compagnia aerea DELTA per averle fatto misgendering. “Che mi dite quando un addetto Delta mi fa misgendering intenzionalmente?” dice Dorfman nel video.

@pinknews #lgbtnews #pronouns #misgendered ♬ original sound – PinkNews 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #TommyDorfman is at the centre of a viral TikTok after she called out a Delta airlines employee for allegedly misgendering her. The #trans actor, who played Ryan Shaver in Netflix hit #13ReasonsWhy and came out in 2021, posted the 30 second-long TikTok at the weekend. At the time of publishing (30 December) the video is no longer available on her account. The video, filmed at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, shows an altercation between Dorfman and the airline’s employees. “And what about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally,” Dorfman can be heard saying behind the camera. The employee, who Dorfman suggests in the video’s caption is called Tristan, replied “it wasn’t intentional”. The employee proceeded to tell Dorfman she is being “condescending” and threatened to escort her from the airport “if you want to play that game with me”. “Which if you’d like to continue three days before Christmas, I really don’t mind,” the employee added. Since it was posted, the video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times and has been subsequently reposted to Twitter/X by various anti-trans accounts, who mocked Dorfman and the idea of people having pronouns. In a statement shared with Newsweek, Delta said the airline is “aware of the video and looking into the matter, including reaching out to our customer to understand more about what occurred”. #lgbt

Il dipendente DELTA si scusa chiarendo che non era sua intenzione, ma Dorfman ribadisce che è già successo due volte anche da parte della sua collega: “Stai avendo un comportamento altezzoso” dice l’uomo nel video “E se vuoi continuare posso chiamare le autorità a scortarti fuori dall’aeroporto. Proprio tre giorni prima di Natale, a me non importa”.

Nella caption del video – caricato su TikTok e successivamente eliminato – Dorfman ha scritto: “Quando cerchi di difendere te stessa con @delta e ti ritrovi davanti ancora più transfobia, con la minaccia di essere arrestata a LaGuardia. Non sapevo che fosse altezzoso segnalare una violazione dei diritti umani dopo che un altro dipendente mi ha fatto misegndering ripetutamente“.

Il video è diventato subito virale sul web, attirando 6 milioni di views e oltre 2,500 commenti: dallə attivistə LGBTQIA+ che si sono schierate dalla parte di Dorfman, dichiarando che l’addetto dovrebbe essere licenziato, agli estremisti della destra americana che hanno colto l’occasione per tirare fuori la solita retorica anti-trans (facendo di nuovo misgendering).

Ma altrə user si sono trovatə in disaccordo da entrambe le parti: tra chi specifica che l’incidente è possibile – sottolineando che spesso il personale DELTA sbaglia i pronomi dei passeggeri, anche cisgender – e chi accusa Dorfman di aver ‘causato un disturbo pubblico solo per soddisfare il proprio ego e attirare attenzione sui social media‘.

In tutto questo, la compagnia aerea ha risposto in uno statement a Newsweek, dichiarando: “Siamo a conoscenza del video e stiamo seguendo la questione, anche contattando altri passeggeri per capire meglio cos’è successo”.

