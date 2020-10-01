Donna trans presa a pugni in faccia da un folle in un ristorante

View this post on Instagram

On the left in the year 2016 there is somebody who didn’t feel comfortable about themselves tried to fit in like everyone else. They where living life behind a mask, they never really had any confidence and knew that things just didn’t seem to feel right. I was that person. As life moved on I found my coping mechanism and that was not to care about the things that where said. At the end of the day people where going out of their way to make me feel down. I used to have thoughts about not being here and then I realised I would be leaving behind my amazing family and incredible friends. No matter how hard you think it may be, no matter how much you just want everything to stop. There are better days to come! You see things in the news/on social media of people who are so young committing suicide, I’m a trans you don’t just wake up the next day and are magically turned into a girl. It’s a journey but you will truly find yourself. This year is a fresh start and I honestly cant be happier my whole world has been turned upside down from what the boy I used to be! Hang on in there because after being at my lowest in the past there are better days to come ❤️✨