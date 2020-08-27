Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom genitori, è nata Daisy Dove

Prima figlia per la popstar, da sempre icona LGBT.
“Benvenuta al mondo Daisy Dove Bloom. Siamo onorati di annunciare l’arrivo della nuova fonte di gioia degli Ambasciatori Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom”.
Con queste parole sul proprio account Instagram l’Unicef ha annunciato la nascita della primogenita di Katy Perry, avuta con Orlando Bloom. I due attori, che sono ambasciatori Unicef, hanno così commentato la lieta notizia: “Stiamo galleggiando con amore e meraviglia dall’arrivo sano e sicuro di nostra figlia”. “Ma sappiamo di essere fortunati e che non tutti possono vivere un’esperienza di parto pacifica come la nostra.”
In piena pandemia da Covid-19, Katy e Orlando hanno voluto esprimere la propria vicinanza a tutti quelle donne incinte e in difficoltà: “sappiamo che l’UNICEF è lì, sul campo, a fare tutto il necessario per garantire che ogni donna incinta abbia accesso a un operatore sanitario qualificato e a un’assistenza sanitaria di qualità“.
A breve di nuovo nei negozi con il disco Smile, la 35enne Katy Perry era alla prima gravidanza. Orlando Bloom, al suo fianco dal 2006, aveva invece già assaporato la felicità della paternità grazie a Miranda Kerr, sua prima moglie, con cui ebbe Flynn nel 2011.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.