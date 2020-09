Love Goes, uscirà il 30 ottobre il nuovo disco di Sam Smith: ecco il video di Diamonds

View this post on Instagram

I'm extremely happy and overjoyed to announce my third album (I can't believe I'm saying that) ‘Love Goes’. This album marks a time of experimentation and self discovery in my life. I wrote this from the age of 26-28 and it’s been one hell of a ride. I hope the people who listen to it enjoy it and love it like I have and do You can pre-order now at samsmithworld.com