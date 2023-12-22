Cinema

Oscar 2024, Pedro Almodovar punta ad un altro trionfo con Strange Way of Life

Annunciate 10 shortlist in attesa delle nomination definitive (e c'è anche Matteo Garrone!), con il regista spagnolo che sogna il suo 3° Oscar.

4 min. di lettura

L’Academy ha ufficialmente diffuso 10 shortlist di 10 categorie per gli Oscar 2024, con al loro interno tra i 10 e i 15 film ancora in corsa per l’ambita statuetta. L’Italia può e deve celebrare la presenza del bellissimo Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone, in corsa per il miglior film internazionale, mentre non ce l’ha fatta il giovane Lorenzo Tardella, che sognava la candidatura con “Le variabili dipendenti” tra i migliori cortometraggi live-action. In questa categoria, su 187 corti presentati, è ancora in gioco Pedro Almodovar con Strange Way of Life, uscito nelle sale d’Italia con Teodora Film e attualmente disponibile su MUBI.

Il regista spagnolo, attualmente al lavoro sul suo primo, storico film in lingua inglese, ha già vinto due premi Oscar. Nel 2000 con Tutto su mia madre, all’epoca in trionfo tra i migliori film internazionali, e nel 2002 con la miglior sceneggiatura originale di Parla con Lei, film che vide Almodovar strappare anche una storica candidatura come miglior regista. Da allora Pedro ha dovuto aspettare il 2020 per un’altra candidatura, con Dolor y gloria tra i migliori film internazionali.



Se dovesse vincere la statuetta con Strange Way of Life, Almodovar entrerebbe quindi ancor di più nella storia di Spagna. Oresentato da Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello e prodotto da El Deseo, Strange Way of Life è interpretato da Ethan Hawke e Pedro Pascal. Il cortometraggio, girato nel deserto di Tabernas, in Almeria, racconta di due uomini che si ritrovano dopo venticinque anni. Le musiche sono di Alberto Iglesias, i costumi di Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, anche produttore associato del progetto. Il cast include anche i giovani talenti Jason Fernández, José Condessa, George Steane e Manu Ríos, oltre ad attori come Pedro Casablanc e Sara Sálamo.

La trama? Il ranchero Silva (Pedro Pascal) attraversa il deserto a cavallo per andare a trovare il suo vecchio amico Jake (Ethan Hawke), lo sceriffo di Bitter Creek che non vede da 25 anni. Ne seguirà una serata di confidenze, ricordi e riconciliazioni. Tuttavia il giorno seguente, la rivelazione che entrambi hanno un collegamento con un crimine accaduto nella zona, suggerisce che il loro incontro è qualcosa di più che un semplice viaggio nella memoria.

A seguire tutte le shortlist ieri annunciate dall’Academy, che vedono Barbie ancora in corsa con ben 3 canzoni su 15, dove spicca “Road To Freedom” per “Rustin”. I membri Academy voteranno per le nomination definitive dall’11 al 16 gennaio. Le candidature saranno annunciate il 23 gennaio. La 96 esima edizione degli Oscar andrà in onda la notte tra il 10/11 marzo dal Dolby Theatre.

 

Miglior documentario
15 film selezionati tra 167 presentati

“American Symphony”
“Apolonia, Apolonia”
“Beyond Utopia”
“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
“The Eternal Memory”
“Four Daughters”
“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
“In the Rearview”
“Stamped from the Beginning”
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
“A Still Small Voice”
“32 Sounds”
“To Kill a Tiger”
“20 Days in Mariupol”

Miglior corto documentaristico
15 film selezionati tra 114 presentati

“The ABCs of Book Banning”
“The Barber of Little Rock”
“Bear”
“Between Earth & Sky”
“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
“Camp Courage”
“Deciding Vote”
“How We Get Free”
“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
“Island in Between”
“The Last Repair Shop”
“Last Song from Kabul”
“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”
“Oasis”
“Wings of Dust”

Miglior film internazionale
15 film selezionati tra i titoli di 88 paesi

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”
Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”
Denmark, “The Promised Land”
Finland, “Fallen Leaves”
France, “The Taste of Things”
Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
Iceland, “Godland”
Italy, “Io Capitano”
Japan, “Perfect Days”
Mexico, “Totem”
Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”
Spain, “Society of the Snow”
Tunisia, “Four Daughters”
Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”
United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

Miglior trucco e parrucco

“Beau Is Afraid”
“Ferrari”
“Golda”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”
“Maestro”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“Society of the Snow”

Miglior colonna sonora
15 film selezionati tra 148 presentati

“American Fiction”
“American Symphony”
“Barbie”
“The Boy and the Heron”
“The Color Purple”
“Elemental”
“The Holdovers”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Oppenheimer”
“Poor Things”
“Saltburn”
“Society of the Snow”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Zone of Interest”

Miglior canzone originale
15 canzoni selezionate tra 94 presentate

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”
“Dance The Night” from “Barbie”
“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
“Keep It Movin’” from “The Color Purple”
“Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”
“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
“High Life” from “Flora and Son”
“Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”
“Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”
“Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”
“Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miglior corto d’animazione
15 film selezionati tra 93 presentati

“Boom”
“Eeva”
“Humo (Smoke)”
“I’m Hip”
“A Kind of Testament”
“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
“Letter to a Pig”
“Ninety-Five Senses”
“Once upon a Studio”
“Our Uniform”
“Pachyderme”
“Pete”
“27”
“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
“Wild Summon”

Miglior corto live action
15 film selezionati tra 187 presentati

“The After”
“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
“An Avocado Pit”
“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
“Dead Cat”
“Good Boy”
“Invincible”
“Invisible Border”
“Knight of Fortune”
“The One Note Man”
“Red, White and Blue”
“The Shepherd”
“Strange Way of Life”
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
“Yellow”

Miglior suono

“Barbie”
“The Creator”
“Ferrari”
“The Killer”
“Killers of the Flower Moon”
“Maestro”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Napoleon”
“Oppenheimer”
“The Zone of Interest”

Migliori effetti visivi

“The Creator”
“Godzilla Minus One”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
“Napoleon”
“Poor Things”
“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
“Society of the Snow”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

© Riproduzione riservata.

