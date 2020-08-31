Rubriche
Il Network Notizie App Community Forum Blog Guida Gay Gay Friendly Italy

Chiamami col tuo nome, i fantastici ritratti dell’artista Son Eunkyoung

L’omaggio su carta ‘commissionato’ da Sony Pictures Korea.

Facebook Twitter Messenger Whatsapp
Federico Boni |

In attesa che Luca Guadagnino dia vita all’annunciato sequel cinematografico, che a breve scriverà, torniamo a parlare di Chiamami col tuo nome grazie ai malinconici ritratti del film realzizati da un artista coreano.

Son Eunkyoung, questo il suo nome, incaricato da Sony Pictures Korea di dar vita ad un omaggio ‘animato’ ad Elio, Oliver e alla Crema su grande schermo pennellata dal regista italiano.

Ritratti bellissimi, che a due anni dall’uscita in sala del film rilanciano la magia di Chiamami col tuo nome, titolo  arrivato fino al trionfo agli Oscar. Nel frattempo Andrè Aciman, suo autore, ha pubblicato il sequel editoriale, Cercami, con i due protagonisti Timothée Chalamet e Armie Hammer pronti a tornare sul set per ritrovarsi al cinema.

Ti suggeriamo anche  Cercami, André Aciman svela dettagli sul sequel di Chiamami col tuo nome

Chiamami col tuo nome, che a breve andrà in onda su Rai 3, è visibile su Netflix.

View this post on Instagram

I've never tried to sell these prints in the past and have no plan to sell them in the future. If you see any of them from elsewhere, it must be a fake one. I don't want to see anybody fooled by a thief. – 정말 수 없이 그냥 넘겨 왔는데 언젠가 한번 해야 할 말이라고 생각했어요. 그 동안 많은 분들이 불법 카피 판매 업체를 제보해주고 질문해주셨는데요, 영화 콜 미 바이 유어 네임 포스터와 엽서는 상업적으로 판매한 적도, 앞으로의 계획도 없습니다. 혹시나 모르고 소비하는 분들이 계실까해서 뒤늦게라도 이런 글 올립니다. 세상에 도둑놈이 하도 많아서 큰 일입니다아💩 #하자니애매하고안하자니찝찝한이야기드디어했다야호

A post shared by 손은경 Son Eunkyoung (@thanksforbeingu) on

Cinema

Scotty Bowers, Luca Guadagnino gira il biopic sul celebre gigolò...

Cinema

Salvatore – Shoemaker of Dreams, Luca Guadagnino celebra Salvatore Ferragamo...

TV

We Are Who We Are, primo trailer italiano per la...

Cinema

Luca Guadadnino conferma il sequel di Chiamami col Tuo Nome:...

Gossip

Chiara Ferragni, “Se un bimbo vede 2 uomini baciarsi non diventa gay, bisogna insegnargli l’amore senza confini”

"L'amore è amore, senza bisogno di etichette, l'amore è sempre giusto", ha ribadito l'imprenditrice.

Lesbiche

Omogenitorialità, la Germania prevede pari diritti per le mamme...

Omofobia

Zingaretti (PD): “troppi diritti vengono calpestati, episodi di cronaca...

Storia LGBT

Anche nel Medioevo esisteva una “vita LGBT” ampiamente riconosciuta,...

TV

Quando iniziano i programmi 2020-2021? Ecco le date di...

Vai alla Home Page
Vai alla Home Page
© 2000 - 2020 | P.I. 02111370504 - Registrazione tribunale di Pisa N° 16 del 15/06/2005 | É vietata ogni riproduzione, anche parziale.

Sito protetto da reCAPTCHA secondo la Privacy Policy e i Termini del Servizio di Google.