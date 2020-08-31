Chiamami col tuo nome, i fantastici ritratti dell’artista Son Eunkyoung

L’omaggio su carta ‘commissionato’ da Sony Pictures Korea.
In attesa che Luca Guadagnino dia vita all’annunciato sequel cinematografico, che a breve scriverà, torniamo a parlare di Chiamami col tuo nome grazie ai malinconici ritratti del film realzizati da un artista coreano.
Son Eunkyoung, questo il suo nome, incaricato da Sony Pictures Korea di dar vita ad un omaggio ‘animato’ ad Elio, Oliver e alla Crema su grande schermo pennellata dal regista italiano.
Ritratti bellissimi, che a due anni dall’uscita in sala del film rilanciano la magia di Chiamami col tuo nome, titolo arrivato fino al trionfo agli Oscar. Nel frattempo Andrè Aciman, suo autore, ha pubblicato il sequel editoriale, Cercami, con i due protagonisti Timothée Chalamet e Armie Hammer pronti a tornare sul set per ritrovarsi al cinema.
Chiamami col tuo nome, che a breve andrà in onda su Rai 3, è visibile su Netflix.
I've never tried to sell these prints in the past and have no plan to sell them in the future. If you see any of them from elsewhere, it must be a fake one. I don't want to see anybody fooled by a thief. – 정말 수 없이 그냥 넘겨 왔는데 언젠가 한번 해야 할 말이라고 생각했어요. 그 동안 많은 분들이 불법 카피 판매 업체를 제보해주고 질문해주셨는데요, 영화 콜 미 바이 유어 네임 포스터와 엽서는 상업적으로 판매한 적도, 앞으로의 계획도 없습니다. 혹시나 모르고 소비하는 분들이 계실까해서 뒤늦게라도 이런 글 올립니다. 세상에 도둑놈이 하도 많아서 큰 일입니다아💩 #하자니애매하고안하자니찝찝한이야기드디어했다야호
Call me by your name(그해, 여름 손님)원작 소설 읽고서 영화 개봉 소식 기다리고 있는 분들 많으시죠! 저는 요즘 '콜 미 바이 유어 네임'의 영화 포스터 작업을 하고 있습니다. 오늘 공개된 4종 일러스트 포스터를 시작으로 영화가 개봉하는 3월 22일전까지 순차적으로 하나씩 릴리즈될 예정이니까 많이 기대해주세요❣ @sonypictureskr_official Illustrated by @thanksforbringu designed by @propaganda01 #callmebyyourname#콜미바이유어네임