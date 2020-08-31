Chiamami col tuo nome, i fantastici ritratti dell’artista Son Eunkyoung

View this post on Instagram

I've never tried to sell these prints in the past and have no plan to sell them in the future. If you see any of them from elsewhere, it must be a fake one. I don't want to see anybody fooled by a thief. – 정말 수 없이 그냥 넘겨 왔는데 언젠가 한번 해야 할 말이라고 생각했어요. 그 동안 많은 분들이 불법 카피 판매 업체를 제보해주고 질문해주셨는데요, 영화 콜 미 바이 유어 네임 포스터와 엽서는 상업적으로 판매한 적도, 앞으로의 계획도 없습니다. 혹시나 모르고 소비하는 분들이 계실까해서 뒤늦게라도 이런 글 올립니다. 세상에 도둑놈이 하도 많아서 큰 일입니다아💩 #하자니애매하고안하자니찝찝한이야기드디어했다야호