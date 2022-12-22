Gay.it Awards: vota la Canzone Internazionale del 2022!

Free – Florence + The Machine
Eseguito da: Florence + The Machine
Scritto da: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff
Prodotto da: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff
Etichetta: Polydor Records
Sometimes I wonder if I should be medicated / If I would feel better just slightly sedated / A feeling comes so fast and I cannot control it / I’m on fire, but I’m trying not to show it
Softly – Arlo Parks
Eseguito da: Arlo Parks
Scritto da: Paul Epworth, Arlo Parks
Prodotto da: Paul Epworth
Etichetta: Transgressive, Sony Music Publishing
I’m dazzled hard, we’re in Berlin / And when you leave, just break it down to me softly / Well there’s a frame, I’m shattering / I dip into the love we had with ease
About Damn Time – Lizzo
Eseguito da: Lizzo
Scritto da: Blake Slatkin, Eric Frederic, Larry Price, Malcolm McLaren, Melissa Jefferson, Ronald Larkins, Stephen Hague, Theron Makiel Thomas
Prodotto da: Ricky Reed, Blake Slatkin
Etichetta: Nice Life/Atlantic, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing
It’s bad bitch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty / I’ve been through a lot but I’m still flirty (okay) / Is everybody back up in the buildin’? / It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healin’
Hentai – ROSALÍA
Eseguito da: ROSALÍA
Scritto da: Chad Hugo, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein, Rosalia Vila Tobella, David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins, Jacob Sherman, Larry Gold, Pharrell Williams, Pilar Vila Tobella
Prodotto da: ROSALÍA, Pharrell Williams, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein
Etichetta: Columbia, Concord Music Publishing, Pulse Publishing Administration, Universal Music Publishing
Pa’, pero mírate / No pienses más / Na’ que pensar / Tan rico no puede ser / De cuero na’ / Pero estoy encuera’
Bizcochito – ROSALÍA
Eseguito da: ROSALÍA
Scritto da: Michael Uzowuru, Rosalia Vila Tobella, David Rodriguez
Prodotto da: ROSALÍA, Michael Uzowuru
Etichetta: Columbia, Universal Music Publishing
Yo no soy y ni vi’a ser tu bizcochito / Pero tengo to’ lo que tiene delito / Que me pongan en el sol, que me derrito / El mal de ojo que me manden me lo quito
La fama – ROSALÍA e The Weeknd
Eseguito da: ROSALÍA, The Weeknd
Scritto da: Marco Masis, Noah Goldstein, Pablo Diaz-Reixa, Rosalia Vila Tobella, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Adam Feeney, Alejandro Ramirez, David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins
Prodotto da: ROSALÍA, The Weeknd, Noah Goldstein, Frank Dukes, Dylan Patrice, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo, El Guincho
Etichetta: Columbia, Concord Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music
Lo que pasó, a ti te lo cuento / No creas que no dolió, o que me lo invento / Así es que se dio / Yo tenía mi bebé, era algo bien especial
You Know What I Need – PNAU e Troye Sivan
Eseguito da: PNAU, Troye Sivan
Scritto da: Leland, Nick Littlemore, Styalz Fuego, Brett McLaughlin, Kaelyn Behr, Kevin Garrett, Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Reuben James, Sam Littlemore, Troye Sivan Mellet
Prodotto da: PNAU
Etichetta: Columbia Local, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing
When we only cared about the fall / There was no way to know that we would give in now / Too early to stay worried ’bout us all / Before we knew what we were both about
Lift Me Up – Rihanna
Eseguito da: Rihanna
Scritto da: Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi
Prodotto da: Ludwig Goransson
Etichetta: Black Panther 2 Rihanna Recordings
Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound
Love Me More – Sam Smith
Eseguito da: Sam Smith
Scritto da: James Napier, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sam Smith, Tor Erik Hermansen
Prodotto da: Sam Smith, Stargate, Jimmi Napes
Etichetta: EMI
Have you ever felt like being somebody else? / Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health? / Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself / But lately, it’s not hurtin’ like it did before
Unholy – Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras
Eseguito da: Kim Petras, Sam Smith
Scritto da: Blake Slatkin, Henry Walter, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Kim Petras, Omer Fedi, James Napier, Sam Smith
Prodotto da: Ilya, Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Omer Fedi, Jimmy Napes, Sam Smith
Etichetta: EMI, Prescription Songs, Universal Music Publishing, Wolf Cousins
Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot / At the body shop, doing something unholy / He lucky, lucky, yeah (ooh) / He lucky, lucky, yeah (ye-yeah)
Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift
Eseguito da: Taylor Swift
Scritto da: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff
Prodotto da: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift
Etichetta: Taylor Swift, Universal Music Publishing
I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser / Midnights become my afternoons / When my depression works the graveyard shift / All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room
The Loneliest – Måneskin
Eseguito da: Måneskin
Scritto da: Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, James Abrahart, Jason Evigan, Rami Yacoub, Sarah Hudson, Sylvester Willy Sivertsen, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis
Prodotto da: Måneskin, Fabrizio Ferraguzzo
Etichetta: Epic
You’ll be the saddest part of me / A part of me that will never be mine / It’s obvious / Tonight is gonna be the loneliest
Boyfriend – Dove Cameron
Eseguito da: Dove Cameron
Scritto da: Skyler Stonestreet, Delacey, Dove Cameron, Evan Blair
Prodotto da: Evan Blair
Etichetta: Disruptor Records/Columbia, Warner Chappell Music
I can’t believe we’re finally alone / I can’t believe I almost went home / What are the chances? / Everyone’s dancing / And he’s not with you
Atopos – Björk
Eseguito da: Björk
Scritto da: Björk, Kasimyn
Prodotto da: Björk
Etichetta: One Little Independent Record
Are these not just excuses to not connect? / Our differences are irrelevant / Too only name the flaws / Are excuses to not connect
Shirt – SZA
Eseguito da: SZA
Scritto da: Rob Gueringer, Rodney Jerkins, Solana Rowe
Prodotto da: Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Freaky Rob
Etichetta: Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
Kiss me, dangerous / Been so lost without you all around me / Get anxious / Lead me, don’t look back, it’s all about you
Break My Soul – Beyoncé e Madonna
Eseguito da: Beyoncé, Madonna
Scritto da: Adam Pigott, Allen George, , BeyoncéChristopher Stewart, Fred McFarlane, Freddie Ross, Madonna, S. Carter, Shep Pettibone, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant
Prodotto da: Beyoncé, Yeti Beats
Etichetta: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia
I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load / Spin it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go (come on) /Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka / Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka
Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga
Eseguito da: Lady Gaga
Scritto da: BloodPop®, Stefani Germanotta
Prodotto da: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®, Benjamin Rice
Etichetta: Interscope Records
Hold my hand, everything will be okay / I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey / Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms / I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long
As It Was – Harry Styles
Eseguito da: Harry Styles
Scritto da: Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Harry Styles
Prodotto da: Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson
Etichetta: Columbia, Pulse Publishing Administration, Universal Music Publishing
Holdin’ me back / Gravity’s holdin’ me back / I want you to hold out the palm of your hand / Why don’t we leave it at that?
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
Eseguito da: Steve Lacy
Scritto da: Britanny Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, Matthew Castellanos, Steve Lacy
Prodotto da: Steve Lacy
Etichetta: L-M Records/RCA Records
wanted me / I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me / I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me
Into The Groove Remix – Madonna e Shep Pettibone
Eseguito da: Madonna, Shep Pettibone
Scritto da: Madonna, Stephen Bray
Prodotto da: Madonna, Stephen Bray
Etichetta: Sire/Warner Records
And you can dance / For inspiration / Come on / I’m waiting
Cold Heart – Elton John e Dua Lipa
Eseguito da: Dua Lipa, Elton John, PNAU
Scritto da: Bernie Taupin, Elton John, Nick Littlemore, Andrew Meecham, Dean Meredith, Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Sam Littlemore
Prodotto da: Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Sam Littlemore
Etichetta: EMI, Universal Music Publishing
It’s a human sign / When things go wrong / When the scent of her lingers / And temptation’s strong
Hold Me Closer – Elton John e Britney Spears
Eseguito da: Britney Spears, Elton John
Scritto da: Andrew Wotman, Bernie Taupin, Elton John, Henry Walter
Prodotto da: Andrew Watt, Cirkut
Etichetta: EMI, Kobalt Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing
I saw you dancin’ out the ocean / Runnin’ fast along the sand / A spirit born of earth and water / Fire flying from your hands (oh)
