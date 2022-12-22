Gay.it Awards: vota la Canzone Internazionale del 2022!

0:00 Ascolta l'articolo

Free – Florence + The Machine

Eseguito da: Florence + The Machine

Scritto da: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff

Prodotto da: Florence Welch, Jack Antonoff

Etichetta: Polydor Records

Sometimes I wonder if I should be medicated / If I would feel better just slightly sedated / A feeling comes so fast and I cannot control it / I’m on fire, but I’m trying not to show it

Softly – Arlo Parks

Eseguito da: Arlo Parks

Scritto da: Paul Epworth, Arlo Parks

Prodotto da: Paul Epworth

Etichetta: Transgressive, Sony Music Publishing

I’m dazzled hard, we’re in Berlin / And when you leave, just break it down to me softly / Well there’s a frame, I’m shattering / I dip into the love we had with ease

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Eseguito da: Lizzo

Scritto da: Blake Slatkin, Eric Frederic, Larry Price, Malcolm McLaren, Melissa Jefferson, Ronald Larkins, Stephen Hague, Theron Makiel Thomas

Prodotto da: Ricky Reed, Blake Slatkin

Etichetta: Nice Life/Atlantic, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing

It’s bad bitch o’clock, yeah, it’s thick-thirty / I’ve been through a lot but I’m still flirty (okay) / Is everybody back up in the buildin’? / It’s been a minute, tell me how you’re healin’

Hentai – ROSALÍA

Eseguito da: ROSALÍA

Scritto da: Chad Hugo, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein, Rosalia Vila Tobella, David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins, Jacob Sherman, Larry Gold, Pharrell Williams, Pilar Vila Tobella

Prodotto da: ROSALÍA, Pharrell Williams, Michael Uzowuru, Noah Goldstein

Etichetta: Columbia, Concord Music Publishing, Pulse Publishing Administration, Universal Music Publishing

Pa’, pero mírate / No pienses más / Na’ que pensar / Tan rico no puede ser / De cuero na’ / Pero estoy encuera’

Bizcochito – ROSALÍA

Eseguito da: ROSALÍA

Scritto da: Michael Uzowuru, Rosalia Vila Tobella, David Rodriguez

Prodotto da: ROSALÍA, Michael Uzowuru

Etichetta: Columbia, Universal Music Publishing

Yo no soy y ni vi’a ser tu bizcochito / Pero tengo to’ lo que tiene delito / Que me pongan en el sol, que me derrito / El mal de ojo que me manden me lo quito

La fama – ROSALÍA e The Weeknd

Eseguito da: ROSALÍA, The Weeknd

Scritto da: Marco Masis, Noah Goldstein, Pablo Diaz-Reixa, Rosalia Vila Tobella, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Adam Feeney, Alejandro Ramirez, David Rodriguez, Dylan Wiggins

Prodotto da: ROSALÍA, The Weeknd, Noah Goldstein, Frank Dukes, Dylan Patrice, Tainy, Sky Rompiendo, El Guincho

Etichetta: Columbia, Concord Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music

Lo que pasó, a ti te lo cuento / No creas que no dolió, o que me lo invento / Así es que se dio / Yo tenía mi bebé, era algo bien especial

You Know What I Need – PNAU e Troye Sivan

Eseguito da: PNAU, Troye Sivan

Scritto da: Leland, Nick Littlemore, Styalz Fuego, Brett McLaughlin, Kaelyn Behr, Kevin Garrett, Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Reuben James, Sam Littlemore, Troye Sivan Mellet

Prodotto da: PNAU

Etichetta: Columbia Local, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing

When we only cared about the fall / There was no way to know that we would give in now / Too early to stay worried ’bout us all / Before we knew what we were both about

Lift Me Up – Rihanna

Eseguito da: Rihanna

Scritto da: Ludwig Goransson, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Temilade Openiyi

Prodotto da: Ludwig Goransson

Etichetta: Black Panther 2 Rihanna Recordings

Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound

Love Me More – Sam Smith

Eseguito da: Sam Smith

Scritto da: James Napier, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sam Smith, Tor Erik Hermansen

Prodotto da: Sam Smith, Stargate, Jimmi Napes

Etichetta: EMI

Have you ever felt like being somebody else? / Feeling like the mirror isn’t good for your health? / Every day I’m tryin’ not to hate myself / But lately, it’s not hurtin’ like it did before

Unholy – Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras

Eseguito da: Kim Petras, Sam Smith

Scritto da: Blake Slatkin, Henry Walter, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Kim Petras, Omer Fedi, James Napier, Sam Smith

Prodotto da: Ilya, Cirkut, Blake Slatkin, Omer Fedi, Jimmy Napes, Sam Smith

Etichetta: EMI, Prescription Songs, Universal Music Publishing, Wolf Cousins

Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hot / At the body shop, doing something unholy / He lucky, lucky, yeah (ooh) / He lucky, lucky, yeah (ye-yeah)

Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Eseguito da: Taylor Swift

Scritto da: Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff

Prodotto da: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift

Etichetta: Taylor Swift, Universal Music Publishing

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser / Midnights become my afternoons / When my depression works the graveyard shift / All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

The Loneliest – Måneskin

Eseguito da: Måneskin

Scritto da: Damiano David, Ethan Torchio, James Abrahart, Jason Evigan, Rami Yacoub, Sarah Hudson, Sylvester Willy Sivertsen, Thomas Raggi, Victoria De Angelis

Prodotto da: Måneskin, Fabrizio Ferraguzzo

Etichetta: Epic

You’ll be the saddest part of me / A part of me that will never be mine / It’s obvious / Tonight is gonna be the loneliest

Boyfriend – Dove Cameron

Eseguito da: Dove Cameron

Scritto da: Skyler Stonestreet, Delacey, Dove Cameron, Evan Blair

Prodotto da: Evan Blair

Etichetta: Disruptor Records/Columbia, Warner Chappell Music

I can’t believe we’re finally alone / I can’t believe I almost went home / What are the chances? / Everyone’s dancing / And he’s not with you

Atopos – Björk

Eseguito da: Björk

Scritto da: Björk, Kasimyn

Prodotto da: Björk

Etichetta: One Little Independent Record

Are these not just excuses to not connect? / Our differences are irrelevant / Too only name the flaws / Are excuses to not connect

Shirt – SZA

Eseguito da: SZA

Scritto da: Rob Gueringer, Rodney Jerkins, Solana Rowe

Prodotto da: Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Freaky Rob

Etichetta: Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records

Kiss me, dangerous / Been so lost without you all around me / Get anxious / Lead me, don’t look back, it’s all about you

Break My Soul – Beyoncé e Madonna

Eseguito da: Beyoncé, Madonna

Scritto da: Adam Pigott, Allen George, , BeyoncéChristopher Stewart, Fred McFarlane, Freddie Ross, Madonna, S. Carter, Shep Pettibone, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant

Prodotto da: Beyoncé, Yeti Beats

Etichetta: Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia

I’m ’bout to explode, take off this load / Spin it, bust it open, won’t ya make it go (come on) /Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka / Yaka, yaka, yaka, yaka

Hold My Hand – Lady Gaga

Eseguito da: Lady Gaga

Scritto da: BloodPop®, Stefani Germanotta

Prodotto da: Lady Gaga, BloodPop®, Benjamin Rice

Etichetta: Interscope Records

Hold my hand, everything will be okay / I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey / Pull me close, wrap me in your aching arms / I see that you’re hurtin’, why’d you take so long

As It Was – Harry Styles

Eseguito da: Harry Styles

Scritto da: Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson, Harry Styles

Prodotto da: Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson

Etichetta: Columbia, Pulse Publishing Administration, Universal Music Publishing

Holdin’ me back / Gravity’s holdin’ me back / I want you to hold out the palm of your hand / Why don’t we leave it at that?

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

Eseguito da: Steve Lacy

Scritto da: Britanny Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby, Matthew Castellanos, Steve Lacy

Prodotto da: Steve Lacy

Etichetta: L-M Records/RCA Records

wanted me / I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me / I wish I knew, I wish I knew you wanted me

Into The Groove Remix – Madonna e Shep Pettibone

Eseguito da: Madonna, Shep Pettibone

Scritto da: Madonna, Stephen Bray

Prodotto da: Madonna, Stephen Bray

Etichetta: Sire/Warner Records

And you can dance / For inspiration / Come on / I’m waiting

Cold Heart – Elton John e Dua Lipa

Eseguito da: Dua Lipa, Elton John, PNAU

Scritto da: Bernie Taupin, Elton John, Nick Littlemore, Andrew Meecham, Dean Meredith, Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Sam Littlemore

Prodotto da: Nicholas Littlemore, Peter Mayes, Sam Littlemore

Etichetta: EMI, Universal Music Publishing

It’s a human sign / When things go wrong / When the scent of her lingers / And temptation’s strong

Hold Me Closer – Elton John e Britney Spears

Eseguito da: Britney Spears, Elton John

Scritto da: Andrew Wotman, Bernie Taupin, Elton John, Henry Walter

Prodotto da: Andrew Watt, Cirkut

Etichetta: EMI, Kobalt Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing

I saw you dancin’ out the ocean / Runnin’ fast along the sand / A spirit born of earth and water / Fire flying from your hands (oh)

