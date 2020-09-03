Teenager ubriachi aggrediscono donna trans, arrestati – il video

View this post on Instagram

On Friday 28th of August at 23:30pm in Manchester City Centre on Chatham St we were attacked by a gang of four teenagers. This was unprovoked. Myself and two friends were returning home after trying to celebrate pride weekend at Canal St when this gang approached us and began harassing us. One of my friends is trans and she refused to give one of the girls in the gang a hug or take pictures and things escalated. They followed us and Sinead (blonde hair) threw a drink in my face which initiated the physical assault. Following that first attack, the rest of the pack ran at us and began swinging punches and throwing kicks. @itsjackweir saved our lives because he stepped in to defend us. We all tried to protect our trans friend and created a human shield around her. After Jack got involved, the four of them all at once dragged and dropped jack across the floor before kicking him in the head repeatedly. The worst offender was the boy in the gang, his name is Kamran. He was EXTREMELY violent against Jack as you can see in the video. Since this video circulated online, numerous videos of Kamran harassing other victims have since surfaced. I knew we couldn’t fight them alone so i left in a hurry looking for police. Once I returned five minutes later, Jack was now against a wall being assaulted by ALL four at once. It’s a miracle he’s not dead. We now have a crime number and it’s being investigated. I’m expecting to hear from a police officer today. At the crime scene the monsters weren’t arrested just removed from town. We want justice so this doesn’t happen again to someone else. We want reparations and apologies for the trauma and injuries they left us with. Their names are Kamran Saxon, Safia Saxon, Georgia Lleigh and Sinead Thomson. Trans Lives Matter and our queer community needs to protect our Trans people at ALL COSTS. For more updates and details watch my attack highlight. Please share and help us get justice.