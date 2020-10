Adam Rippon, sua madre ricorda il suo coming out con una bellissima lettera: “Mi hai reso così orgogliosa”

View this post on Instagram

#nationalcomingoutday I don’t think there is such a thing a as a perfect Coming Out Day. For people that wished they said something different – take a redo. Good Morning America asked me to write a letter to Adam about his #comingoutday. Go to the @goodmorningamerica account and click on @adaripp face in their gallery to hear me read him the letter. 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 #comingoutday2020 #glaad #loveislove #pride #pride🌈 #pride2020 #lgbtq #lgbtpride #lgbtqrights #lgbtcommunity #lgbtsupport #parentinggreatkids #parentingtips #parenthood #authorsofinstagram #authorlife #author #motherhood #momlife #motherson #mothersandsons #hrc