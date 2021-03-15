Oscar 2021, le nomination: c’è Laura Pausini – davanti a tutti Mank di David Fincher

5 minuti di lettura

Dopo i Grammy 2021 segnati da trionfi tutti al femminile, anche gli Oscar 2021 si preparano a riscrivere la storia. Partiamo dall’Italia, perché Laura Pausini e Niccolò Agliardi sono stati nominati per la miglior canzone originale, Io Sì (Seen) tratta da La Vita davanti a Sè, insieme a Diane Warren. Dopo il trionfo ai Golden Globe 2021, Laura potrebbe diventare la prima cantante italiana a vincere l’Oscar.

Altre due nomination tricolori grazie a Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone, candidato per lo straordinario trucco e parrucco di Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti e per gli incredibili costumi di Massimo Cantini Parrini. Per il resto, Chloé Zhao è diventata la donna più nominata di sempre in una singola edizione. Miglior film (Nomadland), miglior sceneggiatura non originale, miglior montaggio e miglior regista. Altra donna candidata alla regia, la debuttante Emerald Fennell di Promising Young Woman, pluri-nominata in quanto in corsa anche per lo script e il miglior film. Frances McDormand è diventata la prima donna ad essere candidata sia come miglior attrice che come miglior produttrice, mentre Viola Davis è diventata l’attrice afroamericana più nominata di sempre, superando l’amica Octavia Spencer. Per il suo 2° Oscar dovrà battere l’esordiente Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, già Coppa Volpi a Venezia, McDormand e la superba Carey Mulligan di Una donna Promettente. Tra le non protagoniste, Glenn Close ha strappato la sua nona candidatura pochi giorni dopo essere stata nominata come peggior attrice dell’anno ai Razzie Awards, con lo stesso film! Elegia Americana di Ron Howard, stroncato dalla critica Usa. Era accaduto solo nel 1984 con la povera Amy Irving di Yentl. A contenderle la statuetta Maria Bakalova di Borat 2, Olivia Colman, Youn Yuh-jung di Minari e Amanda Seyfried per Mank. Tra gli attori protagonisti sfida a 5 tra Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun, Anthony Hopkins e l’indimenticato Chadwick Boseman, mentre tra i non protagonisti Sacha Baron Cohen dovrà battere Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci e Lakeith Stanfield. Mai visti tanta inclusività in ambito recitativo. Su 20 nominati, sei sono afroamericani, uno è di origine pachistane e due sono sudcoreani. Segno dei tempi che cambiano, finalmente.

Davanti a tutti con 10 candidature c’è Mank di David Fincher, seguito a quota sei da Nomadland, Il processo ai Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal e The Father. Gli Oscar 2021 saranno assegnati il prossimo 21 aprile.

Sui social Laura Pausini ha così voluto celebrare l’evento della candidatura: “Ancora non ci credo. Poter far parte di un progetto così speciale come “The Life Ahead” con Edoardo Ponti e Sophia Loren è stato per me uno dei regali più grandi che la vita potesse farmi. E ora sapere che sono nominata agli Oscar va oltre qualunque desiderio o aspettativa potessi sognare. Voglio ringraziare l’Academy per aver accolto “Io sì (Seen)” e il messaggio che porta con sé. Congratulazioni a Diane Warren, è stata un’esperienza incredibile lavorare insieme“.

Oscar 2021 – NOMINATION

Miglior film

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior Regia

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

David Fincher – Mank

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Miglior attore

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal as Ruben Stone

Chadwick Boseman (postumo) – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Levee Green

Anthony Hopkins – The Father as Anthony

Gary Oldman – Mank as Herman J. Mankiewicz

Steven Yeun – Minari as Jacob Yi

Miglior Attrice

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Ma Rainey

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday as Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman as Martha Weiss

Frances McDormand – Nomadland as Fern

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman as Cassandra “Cassie” Thomas

Miglior attore non protagonista

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Abbie Hoffman

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah as Fred Hampton

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami… as Sam Cooke

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal as Joe

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah as William “Bill” O’Neal

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as Tutar Sagdiyev

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance

Olivia Colman – The Father as Anne

Amanda Seyfried – Mank as Marion Davies

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari as Soon-ja

Miglior sceneggiatura originale

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Will Berson and Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah

Darius Marder and Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Miglior sceneggiatura non originale

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Miglior lungometraggio animato

Onward – Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae

Over The Moon – Glen Keane, Gennie Rin, and Peilin Chou

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Richard Phelan, Will Becher, and Paul Kewley

Soul – Pete Docter and Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, and Stéphan Roelants

Miglior film internazionale

Another Round (Denmark) in Danish – directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Collective (Romania) in Romanian – directed by Alexander Nanau

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in Bosnian – directed by Jasmila Žbanić

Better Days (Hong Kong) in Mandarin – directed by Derek Tsang

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) in Arabic – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

Miglior documentario

Collective – Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana

Crip Camp – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder

The Mole Agent – Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Time – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn

Miglior corto documentario

Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

A Concerto Is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook

Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Shueuerman

A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahali Allison and Janice Duncan

Miglior corto live-action

Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susa Ruzenski

The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan

The Present – Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman

Miglior corto animato

Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat

Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier

Opera – Eric Oh

Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson

Migliori scenografie

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Sroughton

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Miglior fotografia

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

News of the World – Dariusz Wolski

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael

Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Migliori costumi

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Miglior trucco e parrucco

Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio – Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Miglior colonna sonora

Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank

Emile Mosseri – Minari

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul

Miglior canzone originale

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami… – Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth

“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead – Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini

“Husavik (My Hometown)” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson

“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite

Miglior suono

Geyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Miglior montaggio

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

Migliori effetti speciali

Love And Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet