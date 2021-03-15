Oscar 2021, le nomination: c’è Laura Pausini – davanti a tutti Mank di David Fincher

Dopo i Grammy 2021 segnati da trionfi tutti al femminile, anche gli Oscar 2021 si preparano a riscrivere la storia. Partiamo dall’Italia, perché Laura Pausini e Niccolò Agliardi sono stati nominati per la miglior canzone originale, Io Sì (Seen) tratta da La Vita davanti a Sè, insieme a Diane Warren. Dopo il trionfo ai Golden Globe 2021, Laura potrebbe diventare la prima cantante italiana a vincere l’Oscar.
Altre due nomination tricolori grazie a Pinocchio di Matteo Garrone, candidato per lo straordinario trucco e parrucco di Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli e Francesco Pegoretti e per gli incredibili costumi di Massimo Cantini Parrini. Per il resto, Chloé Zhao è diventata la donna più nominata di sempre in una singola edizione. Miglior film (Nomadland), miglior sceneggiatura non originale, miglior montaggio e miglior regista. Altra donna candidata alla regia, la debuttante Emerald Fennell di Promising Young Woman, pluri-nominata in quanto in corsa anche per lo script e il miglior film. Frances McDormand è diventata la prima donna ad essere candidata sia come miglior attrice che come miglior produttrice, mentre Viola Davis è diventata l’attrice afroamericana più nominata di sempre, superando l’amica Octavia Spencer. Per il suo 2° Oscar dovrà battere l’esordiente Andra Day, Vanessa Kirby, già Coppa Volpi a Venezia, McDormand e la superba Carey Mulligan di Una donna Promettente. Tra le non protagoniste, Glenn Close ha strappato la sua nona candidatura pochi giorni dopo essere stata nominata come peggior attrice dell’anno ai Razzie Awards, con lo stesso film! Elegia Americana di Ron Howard, stroncato dalla critica Usa. Era accaduto solo nel 1984 con la povera Amy Irving di Yentl. A contenderle la statuetta Maria Bakalova di Borat 2, Olivia Colman, Youn Yuh-jung di Minari e Amanda Seyfried per Mank. Tra gli attori protagonisti sfida a 5 tra Riz Ahmed, Gary Oldman, Steven Yeun, Anthony Hopkins e l’indimenticato Chadwick Boseman, mentre tra i non protagonisti Sacha Baron Cohen dovrà battere Daniel Kaluuya, Leslie Odom Jr., Paul Raci e Lakeith Stanfield. Mai visti tanta inclusività in ambito recitativo. Su 20 nominati, sei sono afroamericani, uno è di origine pachistane e due sono sudcoreani. Segno dei tempi che cambiano, finalmente.
Davanti a tutti con 10 candidature c’è Mank di David Fincher, seguito a quota sei da Nomadland, Il processo ai Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Sound of Metal e The Father. Gli Oscar 2021 saranno assegnati il prossimo 21 aprile.
Sui social Laura Pausini ha così voluto celebrare l’evento della candidatura: “Ancora non ci credo. Poter far parte di un progetto così speciale come “The Life Ahead” con Edoardo Ponti e Sophia Loren è stato per me uno dei regali più grandi che la vita potesse farmi. E ora sapere che sono nominata agli Oscar va oltre qualunque desiderio o aspettativa potessi sognare. Voglio ringraziare l’Academy per aver accolto “Io sì (Seen)” e il messaggio che porta con sé. Congratulazioni a Diane Warren, è stata un’esperienza incredibile lavorare insieme“.
Oscar 2021 – NOMINATION
Miglior film
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior Regia
Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round
David Fincher – Mank
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Miglior attore
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal as Ruben Stone
Chadwick Boseman (postumo) – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Levee Green
Anthony Hopkins – The Father as Anthony
Gary Oldman – Mank as Herman J. Mankiewicz
Steven Yeun – Minari as Jacob Yi
Miglior Attrice
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom as Ma Rainey
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday as Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman as Martha Weiss
Frances McDormand – Nomadland as Fern
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman as Cassandra “Cassie” Thomas
Miglior attore non protagonista
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7 as Abbie Hoffman
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah as Fred Hampton
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami… as Sam Cooke
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal as Joe
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah as William “Bill” O’Neal
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as Tutar Sagdiyev
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy as Bonnie “Mamaw” Vance
Olivia Colman – The Father as Anne
Amanda Seyfried – Mank as Marion Davies
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari as Soon-ja
Miglior sceneggiatura originale
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Will Berson and Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah
Darius Marder and Abraham Marder – Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Miglior sceneggiatura non originale
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Miglior lungometraggio animato
Onward – Dan Scanlon and Kori Rae
Over The Moon – Glen Keane, Gennie Rin, and Peilin Chou
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon – Richard Phelan, Will Becher, and Paul Kewley
Soul – Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young, and Stéphan Roelants
Miglior film internazionale
Another Round (Denmark) in Danish – directed by Thomas Vinterberg
Collective (Romania) in Romanian – directed by Alexander Nanau
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in Bosnian – directed by Jasmila Žbanić
Better Days (Hong Kong) in Mandarin – directed by Derek Tsang
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) in Arabic – directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Miglior documentario
Collective – Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana
Crip Camp – Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht and Sara Bolder
The Mole Agent – Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster
Time – Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn
Miglior corto documentario
Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard
A Concerto Is a Conversation – Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers
Do Not Split – Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook
Hunger Ward – Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Shueuerman
A Love Song for Latasha – Sophia Nahali Allison and Janice Duncan
Miglior corto live-action
Feeling Through – Doug Roland and Susa Ruzenski
The Letter Room – Elvira Lind and Sofia Sondervan
The Present – Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye – Tomer Shushan and Shira Hochman
Miglior corto animato
Burrow – Madeline Sharafian and Michael Capbarat
Genius Loci – Adrien Mérigeau and Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier
Opera – Eric Oh
Yes-People – Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson
Migliori scenografie
The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Sroughton
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
News of the World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Miglior fotografia
Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
News of the World – Dariusz Wolski
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Phedon Papamichael
Judas and the Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
Migliori costumi
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Miglior trucco e parrucco
Emma – Marese Langan, Laura Allen, and Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy – Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry
Mank – Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
Pinocchio – Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy
Miglior colonna sonora
Terence Blanchard – Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Mank
Emile Mosseri – Minari
James Newton Howard – News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul
Miglior canzone originale
“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami… – Music and Lyric by Leslie Odom, Jr. and Sam Ashworth
“Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead – Music by Diane Warren; Lyric by Diane Warren and Laura Pausini
“Husavik (My Hometown)” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga – Music and Lyric by Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus and Rickard Göransson
“Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah – Music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II; Lyric by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas
“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Music by Daniel Pemberton; Lyric by Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite
Miglior suono
Geyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Miglior montaggio
The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
Migliori effetti speciali
Love And Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet