Coronavirus, anche Brighton si piega all’emergenza: Pride rinviato al 2021

Gli annunciati concerti di Mariah Carey e delle Pussycat Dolls si terranno probabilmente tra un anno. Anche il Pride più famoso d’Inghilterra costretto a fermarsi causa Covid-19.
Dopo giorni di infuocate polemiche, l’ufficialità è stata diratamata questa mattina. Il Coronavirus che ha paralizzato il mondo, e fatto saltare quasi 200 Pride, ha fermato anche l’attesissimo Brighton & Hove Pride, che i primi di agosto avrebbe dovuto celebrare i 30 anni di vita. L’evento è stato posticipato alla prossima estate. I concerti di Mariah Carey e delle Pussycat Dolls, andati sold out in poche ore, inevitabilmente saltati.
Siamo scioccati e devastati dalla svolta senza precedenti degli eventi delle ultime settimane, in particolare dalla catastrofica situazione sanitaria e dagli impatti economici che questa pandemia sta avendo sui membri della nostra comunità. La decisione di posticipare non è stata presa alla leggera e con molti eventi ancora in programma tra luglio e agosto speravamo di poter attendere ancora un po’, per evitare di deludere i nostri volontari, le comunità interessate e il pubblico pagante, ma dopo aver attentamente monitorato il rapido evolversi della pandemia di Covid-19, e valutando i rischi e le incertezze in corso, così come la pressione aggiuntiva che ogni grande evento esercita sui servizi di emergenza, abbiamo preso la difficile decisione di rinviare la celebrazione dell’anniversario FABULOSO di quest’anno. Essendo il più grande Pride Festival del Regno Unito, che attira visitatori da tutto il Regno Unito e da tutto il mondo, e con le potenziali restrizioni di viaggio e linee guida sulla distanza sociale che rimarranno in vigore per un periodo di tempo a noi sconosciuto, non possiamo in buona fede rischiare la salute e la sicurezza della nostra comunità, dei volontari e partecipanti, procedendo con un evento che attira centinaia di migliaia di visitatori in città. Siamo attualmente in contatto con gli artisti che avrebbero dovuto esibirsi quest’anno per farli tornare il prossimo anno, vi aggiorneremo ulteriormente il prima possibile.
Chi ha acquistato i ticket per il Pride Festival potrà scegliere tre opzioni. Chiedere il rimborso, mantenerli per l’edizione del 2021 o donare l’equivalente in denaro ad enti di beneficenza locali e organizzazioni comunitarie, che solitamente si affidano proprio al Brighton Pride per gestire i costi dell’intero anno.
View this post on Instagram
It is with a heavy heart that Brighton & Hove Pride have taken the difficult decision to postpone our landmark 30th anniversary celebrations that were due to take place on 1st & 2nd August until 2021.⠀ ⠀ We are shocked and devastated by the unprecedented turn of events over the past weeks – especially the catastrophic health and economic impacts this pandemic is having on members of our community.⠀ ⠀ The decision to postpone has not been taken lightly and with many events still planning to go ahead in July and August we were hoping to wait until closer to the time to avoid disappointing our volunteers, community groups and the public, but after carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving Covid-19 pandemic and evaluating the ongoing risks and uncertainty, as well as the additional pressure any large event puts on the emergency services, we have taken the very difficult decision to postpone this year’s Pride FABULOSO Anniversary celebration.⠀ ⠀ We are currently in contact with artists who were due to perform this year with regard to rescheduling the dates for next year and will update further as soon as possible.⠀ ⠀ Existing tickets holders do not need to do anything – their tickets will be honoured and rolled over to the rescheduled event.⠀ ⠀ These are exceptional times and many local charities and community organisations rely on Pride for fundraising to get them through the year. We are appealing to ticket holders to donate their ticket to support Pride going forward and it’s essential community fundraising; as a thank you, they will have priority purchasing options in next year’s pre-release ticket sale. More details at Brighton-Pride.org ⠀ ⠀ We are devastated to have had to make this decision and as a small team we’d like to thank customers for their patience as we work through the ongoing challenges at this time.⠀ ⠀ We know, when the time is right, it will be even more important for people to come back together and celebrate our communities and City.⠀ ⠀ #WeStandTogether