BAFTA 2024, le nomination. Boom per All Of Us Strangers, ci sono Colman Domingo, Elordi, Keoghan e Mescal

Gli Oscar del Cinema britannico, ovvero i Bafta, hanno svelato le proprie candidature, con Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone purtroppo escluso dalla corsa al miglior film internazionale.
Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan, già in trionfo ai Golden Globe, guida il listone con 13 nomination, seguito dalle 11 del meraviglioso Povere Creature di Yorgos Lanthimos, però incredibilmente escluso dai candidati alla miglior regia insieme a Martin Scorsese. The Zone of Interest e Killers of the Flower Moon hanno agguantato nove nomination, con la folle assenza di Lily Gladstone tra le migliori attrici. Anatomia di una caduta, Maestro e The Holdovers li troviamo a quota 7. Cinque candidature per il meraviglioso All Of Us Strangers di Andrew Haigh, in corsa anche per la regia, ma a pesare è l’assenza del suo protagonista indiscusso, Andrew Scott. Un’assenza che fa rumore, perché la pellicola è stata poi candidata per il miglior cast, con Paul Mescal e Claire Foy a loro volta nominati come non protagonisti. Ma il vero, indiscusso protagonista di All Of Us Strangers è proprio Andrew Scott. E allora come puoi nominare il film a tutto, sceneggiatura non originale compresa, snobbando la sua colonna portante?
Se Scott non ce l’ha fatta, Colman Domingo ha fatto sua la nomination come miglior attore per Rustin, insieme a Barry Keoghan di Saltburn. Tra i non protagonisti c’è anche Jacob Elordi, insieme al Ryan Gosling di Barbie, fermatosi a 5 nomination, con Greta Gerwig snobbata in cabina di regia e per il miglior film. Tra le candidature troviamo invece la miglior attrice protagonista Margot Robbie, la sceneggiatura originale della stessa Gerwig, i costumi e la scenografia.
Da sottolineare le 3 nomination conquistate da Bradley Cooper con Maestro (attore, regia e sceneggiatura), mentre a non esserci è anche Leonardo DiCaprio, rimasto fuori dalla corsa con Killers of the Flower Moon. A seguire tutte le nomination
MIGLIOR FILM
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things!
MIGLIOR REGIA
Andrew Haigh – All Of Us Strangers
Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall
Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo – Past Lives
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi – Saltburn
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller – The Zone Of Interest
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MIGLIOR CAST
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
MIGLIOR DEBUTTO ALLA REGIA, SCENEGGIATURA O PRODUZIONE
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How to Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA NON INGLESE
20 Days in Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR COSTUMI
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIOR SUONO
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things
MIGLIOR CORTO ANIMATO BRITANNICO
Crab Day
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
MIGLIOR CORTO BRITANNICO
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Such a Lovely Day
Yellow
EE RISING STAR AWARD (votato dal pubblico)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
Gay.it è anche su Whatsapp. Clicca qui per unirti alla community ed essere sempre aggiornato.