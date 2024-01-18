BAFTA 2024, le nomination. Boom per All Of Us Strangers, ci sono Colman Domingo, Elordi, Keoghan e Mescal

3 min. di lettura

Gli Oscar del Cinema britannico, ovvero i Bafta, hanno svelato le proprie candidature, con Io Capitano di Matteo Garrone purtroppo escluso dalla corsa al miglior film internazionale.

Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan, già in trionfo ai Golden Globe, guida il listone con 13 nomination, seguito dalle 11 del meraviglioso Povere Creature di Yorgos Lanthimos, però incredibilmente escluso dai candidati alla miglior regia insieme a Martin Scorsese. The Zone of Interest e Killers of the Flower Moon hanno agguantato nove nomination, con la folle assenza di Lily Gladstone tra le migliori attrici. Anatomia di una caduta, Maestro e The Holdovers li troviamo a quota 7. Cinque candidature per il meraviglioso All Of Us Strangers di Andrew Haigh, in corsa anche per la regia, ma a pesare è l’assenza del suo protagonista indiscusso, Andrew Scott. Un’assenza che fa rumore, perché la pellicola è stata poi candidata per il miglior cast, con Paul Mescal e Claire Foy a loro volta nominati come non protagonisti. Ma il vero, indiscusso protagonista di All Of Us Strangers è proprio Andrew Scott. E allora come puoi nominare il film a tutto, sceneggiatura non originale compresa, snobbando la sua colonna portante?

Se Scott non ce l’ha fatta, Colman Domingo ha fatto sua la nomination come miglior attore per Rustin, insieme a Barry Keoghan di Saltburn. Tra i non protagonisti c’è anche Jacob Elordi, insieme al Ryan Gosling di Barbie, fermatosi a 5 nomination, con Greta Gerwig snobbata in cabina di regia e per il miglior film. Tra le candidature troviamo invece la miglior attrice protagonista Margot Robbie, la sceneggiatura originale della stessa Gerwig, i costumi e la scenografia.

Da sottolineare le 3 nomination conquistate da Bradley Cooper con Maestro (attore, regia e sceneggiatura), mentre a non esserci è anche Leonardo DiCaprio, rimasto fuori dalla corsa con Killers of the Flower Moon. A seguire tutte le nomination

MIGLIOR FILM

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things!

MIGLIOR REGIA

Andrew Haigh – All Of Us Strangers

Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Christopher Nolan- Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest

MIGLIOR ATTORE

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo – Past Lives

MIGLIOR ATTRICE

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Vivian Oparah – Rye Lane

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi – Saltburn

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Paul Mescal – All Of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Claire Foy – All Of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller – The Zone Of Interest

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

MIGLIOR CAST

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

MIGLIOR DEBUTTO ALLA REGIA, SCENEGGIATURA O PRODUZIONE

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How to Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

MIGLIOR FILM IN LINGUA NON INGLESE

20 Days in Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

MIGLIOR FILM ANIMATO

The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR COSTUMI

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIOR SUONO

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Poor Things

MIGLIOR CORTO ANIMATO BRITANNICO

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

MIGLIOR CORTO BRITANNICO

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

EE RISING STAR AWARD (votato dal pubblico)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

