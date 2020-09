Parlamento Europeo, 32 deputati color arcobaleno per dire basta all’omotransfobia polacca

🏳️‍🌈🇵🇱 Today, 32 of our MEPs stood in solidarity with the Polish #LGBTI community

🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Tomorrow, we hope to see Pres. @vonderleyen clearly addressing the rights of #LGBTI persons in Poland during the 'State of the Union' and proposing concrete actions to protect fundamental rights pic.twitter.com/M8m0joTjmG

— LGBTI Intergroup (@LGBTIintergroup) September 15, 2020