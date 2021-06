Miley Cyrus “devastata” dall’omicidio del fan Gabriel, ucciso in Brasile perché gay

I am devastated to find out a smiler has brutally lost their life due to hate, judgment, and injustice! To call this disturbing action “homophobia” would mean that the attacker had a “fear of” queer people. Which is fucking bullshit. This humans heart was full of HATE and ANGER. https://t.co/8mrIe2UtOx

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 26 giugno 2021