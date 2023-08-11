CHIUDI
Ai VMAs 2023 dominano donne e persone non binarie, così i bigotti attaccano Sam Smith

L’artista di nuovo nel mirino dei transfobici da tastiera.

TW: Transfobia

Per chi li segue ancora oggi, le nomination dei Mtv Video Music Awards 2023 quest’anno sono storiche: per la prima volta nella storia dello show a dominare le categorie artist of the year, song of the year and video of the year sono esclusivamente donne e artist3 transgender e non binarie. Che si facciano da parte i da sempre onnipresenti artisti maschi e largo a chiunque altro!

Affianco Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, e Shakira ci sono anche Kim Petras e Sam Smith, artistə transgender e non binary che  grazie alla loro Unholy che ha scomodato dissapori e bufere in lungo e largo, da repubblicani terrorizzati a fondamentalisti religiosi per strada.

Non per nulla, anche stavolta le polemiche ritornano e sono pressoché sempre le stesse: da chi fa misgendering a chi invalida l’identità di Smith dichiarando che è solo ‘un uomo’ in mezzo a tante donne.

Fan dell’artista sono subito corsə in sua difesa, ribadendo che i suoi pronomi sono they/them e come certi commenti non fanno altro che invalidare e ridicolizzare l’identità di genere di ogni persona non binaria: “Cos’hanno tutte queste persone con questi commenti super transfobici contro Sam Smith? La vostra vita è davvero così noiosa da diventare deplorevoli e pieni di odio? Le persone non binarie esistono” scrive uno dei tweet.

Quando lo scorso Gennaio, Smith ha rilasciato il video del singolo I’m Not Here to Make Friends – che lə ritraeva avvoltə in paillettes, abiti luccicanti, autoreggenti, e stelline sui capezzoli – l’artista è stato sommersə da critiche di ogni tipo, inclusi membri della comunità LGBTQIA+ che hanno scomodato transfobia e grassofobia a go-go.

Che piaccia o meno, Smith conferma che la nostra società non è ancora pronta ad un artista con un genere e corpo non conforme, che esprime e celebra sé stessə senza vincoli o censure di alcun tipo: non siamo ancora prontə a vedere una persona queer divertirsi. Proprio per questo ne abbiamo così bisogno.

Settimane fa, Kim Petras ha dichiarato in un’intervista con Zane Lowe per Apple Music, che le critiche ricevute allə compagnə di palco hanno triggerato traumi e paure del passato, ma lə due si sono unitə ancora di più: “Penso che ci siamo unitə in qualche modo e cercato di sostenerci a vicenda, ci siamo esibitə insieme ed è stato davvero bello per me, che abbiamo fatto tutto insieme”.

 

A seguire tutte le nomination dei MTV VMAs 2023

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Attention”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé
Doja Cat
KAROL G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST NEW ARTIST

GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp

BEST COLLABORATION

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

BEST POP

Demi Lovato – “Swine”
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”
P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

BEST HIP-HOP

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
SZA – “Shirt”
Toosii – “Favorite Song”
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

BEST ALTERNATIVE

blink-182 – “EDGING”
boygenius – “the film”
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
Paramore – “This Is Why”
Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

© Riproduzione Riservata
