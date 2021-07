Georgia, dopo le violenze omofobe migliaia di persone davanti il parlamento in difesa del Tbilisi Pride – VIDEO

🏳‍🌈Truly historic moment for #Georgia's queer movement. Right in front of Parliament.

❗This anthem, flag and country itself belong to us too! and we are not gonna give up on any of it!

✊#TbilisiPride21 is now over and can't express how happy I am now. We made it! pic.twitter.com/SLroxA1Q4A

— Giorgi Tabagari (@Tabagari) 6 luglio 2021