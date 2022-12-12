Golden Globes 2023, le nomination. Boom The White Lotus 2, ci sono Dahmer, Close, Tar e 3 popstar

“The Banshees of Inisherin” di Martin McDonagh guida le nomination ai Golden Globe 2023, con otto candidature, seguito dalle sei del sorprendente Everything Everywhere All at Once e dalle 5 di The Fabelmans di Steven Spielberg, Babylon di Damien Chazelle ed Elvis di Baz Luhrmann.
C’è pochissima cinematografia queer, tra le nomination di quest’anno, se non il bellissimo Tár di Todd Field, visto a Venezia, con Cate Blanchett monumentale direttrice d’orchestra lesbica dichiarata. Candidato anche Brendan Fraser, strepitoso in The Whale di Darren Aronofsky, negli abiti di un professore devastato dalla morte del compagno, tanto da mangiare ossessivamente fino ad arrivare a pesare oltre 200 kg. Ancor prima delle candidature il divo ha annunciato che boicotterà i Golden Globe, perché quando denunciò pubblicamente le molestie sessuali dell’ex capo HFPA Philip Berk nessuno gli credette e venne ostracizzato dall’industria.
Il meraviglioso Close di Lukas Dhont è candidato ‘solo’ come miglior film straniero, mentre sul fronte musicale sarà sfida pop tra Lady Gaga, Rihanna e Taylor Swift, tutte autrici di tre canzoni portanti. Come miglior attore drammatico candidatura di peso per Jeremy Pope, attore dichiaratamente gay visto in Pose e in Hollywood ed ora in corsa con The Inspection, mentre in ambito televisivo è Abbott Elementary a guidare il listone delle candidature con 5 nomination, seguita dalle 4 della seconda stagione di The White Lotus, Dahmer di Ryan Murphy con Evan Peters in pole position, The Crown, Pam & Tommy e Only Murders in the Building. Presente anche la chiacchierata Mercoledì firmata Tim Burton.
Tra le sorprese e gli snobbati troviamo Will Smith, la cui reputazione è uscita devastata dallo schiaffo dato a Chris Rock durante gli Oscar del 2022, e l’assenza totale di registe donne. Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) e Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”) sono rimaste fuori dalla cinquina finale.
HBO Max e Netflix hanno ottenuto 14 nomination a testa, con Hulu a quota 10. Searchlight Pictures, etichetta indipendente di proprietà della Disney, è stata la compagnia cinematografica più nominata con 12 candidature, seguita dalle 10 di A24. A presentare la cerimonia il prossimo 10 gennaio Jerrod Carmichael, attore comico che ha recentemente fatto coming out.
FILM
Miglior film drammatico
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Miglior commedia o musical
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
Migliore regia
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Kwan e Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Miglior attrice in una commedia o musical
Lesley Manville, La signora Harris va a Parigi
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Il piacere è tutto mio
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Miglior attore in una commedia o musical
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Miglior attore drammatico
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Miglior attrice drammatica
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Miglior attore non protagonista
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Miglior film non in lingua inglese
RRR (India)
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germania)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgio)
Decision to Leave (Corea del Sud)
Miglior film d’animazione
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Il gatto con gli stivali – L’ultimo desiderio
Red
Inu-Oh
Miglior canzone
Carolina, Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
Lift Me Up, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Miglior colonna sonora
Alexandre Desplat, Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Miglior sceneggiatura
Todd Field, Tár
Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
SERIE
Miglior serie commedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mercoledì
Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam e Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film per la tv
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Miglior miniserie o film per la tv
Black Bird
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Pam e Tommy
The Dropout
The White Lotus: Sicily
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film per la tv
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam e Tommy
Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam e Tommy
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musical
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance