Lizzo è tornata, nel nuovo disco c’è l’inno queer “Everybody’s Gay” – AUDIO

3 volte premio Grammy e certificata multiplatino in tutto il mondo, Lizzo ha oggi pubblicato il suo atteso nuovo album, Special, prodotto dai suoi storici hit-makers Ricky Reed, Mark Ronson, Max Martin e Benny Blanco. Un disco trainato dal boom di “About Damn Time,” che ha scalato le classifiche di tutto il mondo raggiungendo la posizione numero 2 della Billboard Hot 100 e la Top 10 della Global Chart di Spotify, oltre a spopolare su TikTok dove ci sono più di 5 milioni di utilizzi del suono, con una challange che ha coinvolto James Corden, Chiara Ferragni, Aurora Ramazzotti, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton e Shiloh Jolie Pitt.

All’interno dell’album si fa inoltre largo una traccia dal titolo inequivocabile: “Everybody’s Gay“. Un inno queer che la 34enne Lizzo ha descritto come un “vivere la tua vita nel migliore dei modi, presentandosi, ballando e semplicemente divertendosi un po'”. Una notte di bagordi, quella cantata da Lizzo, in cui “toglierci la maschera, ballare e parlare”, rimanendo semplicemente sè stessi.

Lizzo ha appena strappato 6 nominations agli Emmy Awards per il suo #1 Amazon Prime Video Reality TV series Watch Out For The Big Grrrls. Le nominations sono per le seguenti categorie: Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, e Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. Lizzo a riguardo ha commentato: “non lo abbiamo fatto per i premi, lo abbiamo fatto per noi stessi, per le vite che abbiamo toccato facendo questo! Per scuotere l’industria e per mostrare al mondo QUANTO BELLI E TALENTUOSI SIAMO!”.

Il suo album del 2019, Cuz I Love You, certificato platino, è esploso grazie a brani come Juice, Good As Hell e Truth Hurts. Quest’ultimo singolo ha raggiunto la #1 della Billboard Hot 100 e ci è rimasto per 7 settimane segnando la #1 più longeva di una artista rap femminile e consacrando Lizzo come la terza artista Rap a raggiungere la vetta di questa classifica senza un featuring. Lizzo è inoltre stata la prima artista nera R&B a raggiungere questo traguardo dal 2012.

Nel 2019 Lizzo è stata incoronata “Entertainer of the Year” da TIME e Entertainment Weekly oltre a essere apparsa sulle cover di testate quali Rolling Stone, Billboard, Elle e British Vogue.

La superstar è salita sui palchi più importanti del mondo quali gli American Music Awards, gli MTV Video Music Awards, i BET Awards, il Saturday Night Live e i GRAMMY, per nominarne alcuni.

Everybody’s Gay – TESTO

[Verse 1] 1 A.M. and the night just keeps on callin’, oohWe on demon time until tomorrow mornin’, ooh-wee (Say less)Bitch, say less, express yourselfBitch, get dressed, un-stress yourselfIt’s cold outside, so what? Let’s take a walk [Pre-Chorus] Tonight, I wanna be nobody else (Nobody else)This costume feels so real, almost scared myself[Chorus] Dance the night away(Keep your pussy poppin’, pop those percolates)Everybody’s gay, yeah(It’s a happy place in here, baby, you’re safe)We can take our mask offWe can all ball and parlayI can hardly wait(At 3 A.M., my freak comе out the cage) [Verse 2] Mm, yeah, thеre’s a Mona Lisa moanin’ in the room, mmTell a sexy nurse to meet me in the loo, ooh, yeahSisters drinkin’ bitches brewThe mister got a monster, too (Big dick)It’s gettin’ freaky, do you wanna leave the bar? (Hell nah) [Chorus] Dance the night away(Keep your pussy poppin’, pop those percolates)Everybody’s gay, yeah(It’s a happy place in here, baby, you’re safe)We can take our mask offWe can all ball and parlayI can hardly wait(At 3 A.M., my freak come out the cage)[Bridge] Pur, bitchFreaky nightsCrazy timesLet’s play dress up, baby(Play that shit, my boy) [Chorus] Dance the night away(Keep your pussy poppin’, pop those percolates)Everybody’s gay, yeah(It’s a happy place in here, baby, you’re safe)We can take our mask offWe can all ball and parlayI can hardly wait(At 3 A.M., my freak come out the cage)(Woo, okay, she can sing) [Outro] Pur, bitch