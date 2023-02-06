Grammy 2023, i vincitori. Beyoncé da record ringrazia la comunità LGBT, Kim Petras prima cantante trans* in trionfo – VIDEO

Altri 4 Grammy vinti per un totale di 32 riconoscimenti portati a casa in poco più do 20 anni. Beyoncé è entrata nella storia degli Oscar della musica, diventando l’artista più premiata di sempre, sia tra gli uomini che tra le donne, superando i 31 del direttore d’orchestra Georg Solti, morto nel 1997. Com 88 nomination, Queen B è anche l’artista più nominata di sempre.
Dopo le furenti polemiche per il suo strapagato concerto a Dubai, Paese dove l’omosessualità è illegale, l’ex Destiny’s Child ha voluto ringraziare “la comunità queer per il vostro amore e per aver inventato un genere“. Beyoncé ha ricordato anche l’amato zio Johnny, omosessuale e morto di Aids, “che non c’è, ma è qui con lo spirito“.
Il Grammy più importante, quello dell’album dell’anno, è però sfuggito alla popstar, perché finito tra le mani di Harry Styles. L’ex One Direction, icona queer di fluidità, ha vinto due Grammy, arrivando così ad un totale di 4. “Sono stato molto ispirato dagli artisti che sono qui con me in questa categoria, ho passato la mia vita, in diversi momenti della mia vita, ad ascoltare la loro musica da solo. Quello che va ricordato stasera è che nessuno di noi entra in uno studio per fare musica pensando a uno di questi. Però sono molto grato e voglio condividerlo con i miei collaboratori. Una cosa così non capita tutti i giorni“.
Serata di forti emozioni grazie soprattutto a Kim Petras, che è diventata la prima donna transgender a vincere un Grammy grazie a Unholy di San Smith, per il miglior Pop Duo/Group Performance. Sul palco, Petras si è lasciata andare, visibilmente commossa.
“Sono cresciuta vicino a un’autostrada in mezzo al nulla, mia madre ha creduto in me, al fatto che io fossi una ragazza. Ora non sarei qui se non fosse stato per il suo sostegno”. “Voglio solo ringraziare tutte le incredibili leggende transgender che sono venute prima di me, spalancando queste porte per me, in modo che potessi essere qui stasera”. “SOPHIE, soprattutto. La mia amica che è morta due anni fa, che mi ha detto che sarebbe successo e che ha sempre creduto in me. Grazie mille per la tua ispirazione, SOPHIE. Ti adoro, la tua ispirazione sarà per sempre nella mia musica”.
Smith, che le ha interamente lasciato il palco, ha così vinto il suo 5° Grammy, 8 anni dopo i primi 4. Solo un Grammy conquistato per Adele nella categoria “Best Pop Solo Performance” con Easy On Me, sconfitta a sorpresa da Just Like That di Bonnie Raitt come canzone dell’anno. About Damn Time di Lizzo è invece stata incoronata “Record of the year”, ovvero la migliore registrazione dell’anno. Niente da fare per i Maneskin, candidati come “best new artist” ma battuti in volata dalla 23enne cantante jazz Samara Joy.
Sul palco dei Grammy è tornata anche Madonna, con frustino sadomaso e vestito total black, chiamata ad introdurre il live di Sam Smith e Kim Petras. “Ecco cosa ho imparato dopo quattro decenni di musica“, ha precisato la regina del pop. “Se ti definiscono scioccante, scandalosa, problematica, provocante o pericolosa, vuol dire che ce la stai facendo”. “La tua mancanza di paura non potrà passare inosservata“. Tra i premiati anche Bad Bunny, che ha ritirato il Grammy Best Música Urbana Album grazie a Un verano sin ti.
Viola Davis, premiata grazie all’audio-libro del suo memoir Finding Me, è infine entrata nell’esclusivo club degli EGOT, ovvero coloro che sono riusciti a vincere almeno un Emmy, un Grammy, un Oscar e un Tony.
Grammy 2023, i vincitori
Album of the year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – Mr.
Morale & the Big Steppers.
Lizzo – Special
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best new artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – WINNER
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Record of the year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time – WINNER
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Song of the year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best pop solo performance
Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best dance/electronic album
Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
Best rap album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance
Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER
Best country album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER
Best country solo performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER
Best rap performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Best metal performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER
Turnstile – Blackout
Best rock performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best rock album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER
