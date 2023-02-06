Grammy 2023, i vincitori. Beyoncé da record ringrazia la comunità LGBT, Kim Petras prima cantante trans* in trionfo – VIDEO

0:00 Ascolta l'articolo

Altri 4 Grammy vinti per un totale di 32 riconoscimenti portati a casa in poco più do 20 anni. Beyoncé è entrata nella storia degli Oscar della musica, diventando l’artista più premiata di sempre, sia tra gli uomini che tra le donne, superando i 31 del direttore d’orchestra Georg Solti, morto nel 1997. Com 88 nomination, Queen B è anche l’artista più nominata di sempre.

Dopo le furenti polemiche per il suo strapagato concerto a Dubai, Paese dove l’omosessualità è illegale, l’ex Destiny’s Child ha voluto ringraziare “la comunità queer per il vostro amore e per aver inventato un genere“. Beyoncé ha ricordato anche l’amato zio Johnny, omosessuale e morto di Aids, “che non c’è, ma è qui con lo spirito“.

Il Grammy più importante, quello dell’album dell’anno, è però sfuggito alla popstar, perché finito tra le mani di Harry Styles. L’ex One Direction, icona queer di fluidità, ha vinto due Grammy, arrivando così ad un totale di 4. “Sono stato molto ispirato dagli artisti che sono qui con me in questa categoria, ho passato la mia vita, in diversi momenti della mia vita, ad ascoltare la loro musica da solo. Quello che va ricordato stasera è che nessuno di noi entra in uno studio per fare musica pensando a uno di questi. Però sono molto grato e voglio condividerlo con i miei collaboratori. Una cosa così non capita tutti i giorni“.

Serata di forti emozioni grazie soprattutto a Kim Petras, che è diventata la prima donna transgender a vincere un Grammy grazie a Unholy di San Smith, per il miglior Pop Duo/Group Performance. Sul palco, Petras si è lasciata andare, visibilmente commossa.

“Sono cresciuta vicino a un’autostrada in mezzo al nulla, mia madre ha creduto in me, al fatto che io fossi una ragazza. Ora non sarei qui se non fosse stato per il suo sostegno”. “Voglio solo ringraziare tutte le incredibili leggende transgender che sono venute prima di me, spalancando queste porte per me, in modo che potessi essere qui stasera”. “SOPHIE, soprattutto. La mia amica che è morta due anni fa, che mi ha detto che sarebbe successo e che ha sempre creduto in me. Grazie mille per la tua ispirazione, SOPHIE. Ti adoro, la tua ispirazione sarà per sempre nella mia musica”.

Smith, che le ha interamente lasciato il palco, ha così vinto il suo 5° Grammy, 8 anni dopo i primi 4. Solo un Grammy conquistato per Adele nella categoria “Best Pop Solo Performance” con Easy On Me, sconfitta a sorpresa da Just Like That di Bonnie Raitt come canzone dell’anno. About Damn Time di Lizzo è invece stata incoronata “Record of the year”, ovvero la migliore registrazione dell’anno. Niente da fare per i Maneskin, candidati come “best new artist” ma battuti in volata dalla 23enne cantante jazz Samara Joy.

Sul palco dei Grammy è tornata anche Madonna, con frustino sadomaso e vestito total black, chiamata ad introdurre il live di Sam Smith e Kim Petras. “Ecco cosa ho imparato dopo quattro decenni di musica“, ha precisato la regina del pop. “Se ti definiscono scioccante, scandalosa, problematica, provocante o pericolosa, vuol dire che ce la stai facendo”. “La tua mancanza di paura non potrà passare inosservata“. Tra i premiati anche Bad Bunny, che ha ritirato il Grammy Best Música Urbana Album grazie a Un verano sin ti.

Viola Davis, premiata grazie all’audio-libro del suo memoir Finding Me, è infine entrata nell’esclusivo club degli EGOT, ovvero coloro che sono riusciti a vincere almeno un Emmy, un Grammy, un Oscar e un Tony.







Grammy 2023, i vincitori

Album of the year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – Mr.

Morale & the Big Steppers.

Lizzo – Special

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – WINNER

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time – WINNER

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Song of the year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance

Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Best metal performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER

Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER

