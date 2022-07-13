Emmy 2022, le nomination. Ecco tutte le serie e le star dichiaratamente queer candidate

Sono state annunciate le candidature agli Emmy 2022, premi Oscar della tv, con Zendaya di Euphoria che ha ottenuto una seconda nomination come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica per la sua strepitosa interpretazione di Rue. Dopo essere diventata la più giovane vincitrice di sempre nel 2020, Zendaya ha bissato diventando la più giovane doppiamente candidata di sempre. E non è tutto, perché Zendaya è diventata anche la più giovane produttrice di sempre a strappare una nomination agli Emmy, sempre grazie ad Euphoria. Niente da fare per Hunter Schafer, alla quale tra le migliori attrici non protagoniste in un drama è stata preferita Sydney Sweeney.
RuPaul’s Drag Race ha ottenuto ben 11 nomination, dopo aver vinto 4 Emmy in 4 anni nella sua categoria, mentre Hacks, serie comedy HBO incredibilmente mai arrivata in Italia, ne ha conquistate 17, comprese quelle per le sue due splendide protagoniste Jean Smart e Hannah Einbinder. 20 candidature per Ted Lasso, con Hannah Waddingham alla ricerca del suo 2° Emmy consecutivo.
L’ultima stagione di Killing Eve ha strappato due candidature per le due protagoniste Jodie Comer e Sarah Oh, mentre grazie all’interpretazione universalmente acclamata di Linda Tripp nella terza stagione di American Crime Story, Impeachment, Sarah Paulson ha fatto sua la candidatura come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film. Ma la vera sorpresa del 2022 è stata senza ombra di dubbio The White Lotus, che ha ottenuto 20 nomination, alcune delle quali pesantissime: serie limitata, attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Meredith, Sydney Sweeney) e attore non protagonista in una serie limitata (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn). Per il 51enne Murray Bartlett, indimenticato Dom Basaluzzo in Looking, il ruolo di una vita e la più che meritata consacrazione.
Reese Witherspoon è stata nominata come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica per la 2a stagione di The Morning Show, su Apple TV, che ha visto il suo personaggio, Bradley Jackson, lottare con la propria sessualità, dando il via ad una storia con la collega Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). Per il loro lavoro al Saturday Night Live, anche Bowen Yang e Kate McKinnon hanno conquistato una candidatura. Da Severance, vera folgorazione Apple Tv+, doppia nomination per John Turturro e Christopher Walken, protagonisti di una storia d’amore impossibile.
Per il resto, Succession guarda tutti dall’alto in basso con 25 candidature, 14 delle quali ‘recitative’. Non era mai successo prima. 17 le nomination andate ad Only Murders In The Building, con Selena Gomez snobbata a differenza di Jane Lynch e Nathan Lane, 14 quelle firmate Barry, Dopesick, Severance e Squid Game, 13 ad Ozark e Stranger Things 4, con Sadie Sink e Millie Bobby Brown grandi escluse, 12 per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 10 per Pam e Tommy.
Tra le candidature a tinte arcobaleno ci sono anche Queer Eye e il grande Colman Domingo di Euphoria. Niente da fare invece per l’ultima stagione di Grace & Frankie e una delle serie Netflix più acclamate e amate del 2022: Heartstopper.
NOMINATION EMMY 2022
MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things 4 (volume 1)
Succession
Yellowjackets
MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
MIGLIOR MINISERIE
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE
Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA SERIE DRAMMATICA
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Zendaya, Euphoria
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Julia Garner, Ozark
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Sarah Snook, Succession
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
John Turturro, Severance
Christopher Walken, Severance
Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA SERIE COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA SERIE COMEDY
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jean Smart, Hacks
Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA MINISERIE O FILM TV
Toni Collette, The Staircase
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
Margaret Qually, Maid
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Migliore Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
Will Poulter, Dopesick
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Migliore Attrice in una miniserie o film tv
Connie Britton, The White Lotus
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica
Adrien Brody, Succession
James Cromwell, Succession
Colton Domingo, Euphoria
Arian Moayed, Succession
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession
Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica
Hope Davis, Succession
Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
Martha Kelly, Euphoria
Sanaa Lathan, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Lee You-mi, Squid Game
Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy
Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm
James Lance, Ted Lasso
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy
Jane Adams, Hacks
Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?