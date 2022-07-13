Emmy 2022, le nomination. Ecco tutte le serie e le star dichiaratamente queer candidate

4 min. di lettura

Scuro Chiaro

0:00 Ascolta l'articolo

Sono state annunciate le candidature agli Emmy 2022, premi Oscar della tv, con Zendaya di Euphoria che ha ottenuto una seconda nomination come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica per la sua strepitosa interpretazione di Rue. Dopo essere diventata la più giovane vincitrice di sempre nel 2020, Zendaya ha bissato diventando la più giovane doppiamente candidata di sempre. E non è tutto, perché Zendaya è diventata anche la più giovane produttrice di sempre a strappare una nomination agli Emmy, sempre grazie ad Euphoria. Niente da fare per Hunter Schafer, alla quale tra le migliori attrici non protagoniste in un drama è stata preferita Sydney Sweeney.

RuPaul’s Drag Race ha ottenuto ben 11 nomination, dopo aver vinto 4 Emmy in 4 anni nella sua categoria, mentre Hacks, serie comedy HBO incredibilmente mai arrivata in Italia, ne ha conquistate 17, comprese quelle per le sue due splendide protagoniste Jean Smart e Hannah Einbinder. 20 candidature per Ted Lasso, con Hannah Waddingham alla ricerca del suo 2° Emmy consecutivo.

L’ultima stagione di Killing Eve ha strappato due candidature per le due protagoniste Jodie Comer e Sarah Oh, mentre grazie all’interpretazione universalmente acclamata di Linda Tripp nella terza stagione di American Crime Story, Impeachment, Sarah Paulson ha fatto sua la candidatura come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie limitata o in un film. Ma la vera sorpresa del 2022 è stata senza ombra di dubbio The White Lotus, che ha ottenuto 20 nomination, alcune delle quali pesantissime: serie limitata, attrice non protagonista in una serie limitata (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Meredith, Sydney Sweeney) e attore non protagonista in una serie limitata (Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Steve Zahn). Per il 51enne Murray Bartlett, indimenticato Dom Basaluzzo in Looking, il ruolo di una vita e la più che meritata consacrazione.

Reese Witherspoon è stata nominata come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica per la 2a stagione di The Morning Show, su Apple TV, che ha visto il suo personaggio, Bradley Jackson, lottare con la propria sessualità, dando il via ad una storia con la collega Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). Per il loro lavoro al Saturday Night Live, anche Bowen Yang e Kate McKinnon hanno conquistato una candidatura. Da Severance, vera folgorazione Apple Tv+, doppia nomination per John Turturro e Christopher Walken, protagonisti di una storia d’amore impossibile.

Per il resto, Succession guarda tutti dall’alto in basso con 25 candidature, 14 delle quali ‘recitative’. Non era mai successo prima. 17 le nomination andate ad Only Murders In The Building, con Selena Gomez snobbata a differenza di Jane Lynch e Nathan Lane, 14 quelle firmate Barry, Dopesick, Severance e Squid Game, 13 ad Ozark e Stranger Things 4, con Sadie Sink e Millie Bobby Brown grandi escluse, 12 per The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 10 per Pam e Tommy.

Tra le candidature a tinte arcobaleno ci sono anche Queer Eye e il grande Colman Domingo di Euphoria. Niente da fare invece per l’ultima stagione di Grace & Frankie e una delle serie Netflix più acclamate e amate del 2022: Heartstopper.

NOMINATION EMMY 2022

MIGLIOR SERIE TV DRAMMATICA

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things 4 (volume 1)

Succession

Yellowjackets

MIGLIOR SERIE TV COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

MIGLIOR MINISERIE

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

MIGLIOR FILM PER LA TELEVISIONE

Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA SERIE DRAMMATICA

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Drammatica

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA SERIE COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA SERIE COMEDY

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie Comedy

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA MINISERIE O FILM TV

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qually, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Migliore Attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film tv

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Migliore Attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie drammatica

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Colton Domingo, Euphoria

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie drammatica

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Lee You-mi, Squid Game

Migliore Attore Guest Star in una serie Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Migliore Attrice Guest Star in una serie Comedy

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

© Riproduzione Riservata