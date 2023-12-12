Golden Globe 2024, pioggia di nomination LGBTQIA+. Da Compagni di Viaggio a Barbie, Rustin e Maestro

Sono state ieri annunciate le nomination ai Golden Globe 2024 che si terranno il prossimo 7 gennaio, con Matteo Garrone a rappresentare l’Italia grazie a Io Capitano, in corsa tra i migliori film non in lingua inglese. Premi assegnati dalla stampa estera, per anni considerati ‘termometro’ da Oscar per poi andare incontro a furenti polemiche relative al numero ristrettissimo di votanti, alla loro età avanzata e al fatto che fossero quasi tutti uomini bianchi ed eterosessuali, i Golden Globe si sono finalmente rifatti il look nel 2022, pur mantenendo la tanto chiacchierata suddivisione tra categorie ‘drama’ e ‘comedy’, sia in ambito televisivo che cinematografico.
Sul fronte Cinema è Barbie di Greta Gerwig a guidare il listone con ben 9 candidature, seguito a quota 8 da Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan e a quota 7 da Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese e Poor Things di Yorgos Lanthimos, già Leone d’Oro a Venezia. 5 nomination per il meraviglioso Past Lives, con la Palma d’Oro Anatomy of a Fall a quota 4 insieme a Maestro di Bradley Cooper, che ricostruisce la vita privata del gigantesco nonché bisessuale direttore d’orchestra e compositore Leonard Bernstein, e il bellissimo May December di Todd Phillips con Natalie Portman e Julianne Moore. Fanno rumore tra i candidati alla regia gli assenti Andrew Haigh e Todd Phillips.
Rimanendo in ambito LGBTQIA+, Bradley Cooper è stato nominato sia come regista che come miglior attore drammatico, dove dovrà provare a battere lo strepitoso Colman Domingo di Rustin, il mefistofelico Barry Keoghan di Saltburn e il gigantesco Andrew Scott di All of Us Strangers. Questo vuol dire che due su 5 tra i migliori attori drama candidati sono dichiaratamente gay. Un evento più unico che raro. Nominato come non protagonista Ryan Gosling per Barbie, mentre non ce l’ha fatta Paul Mescal, sempre per All of Us Strangers. Tra le attrici doppia candidatura per Annette Bening e Jodie Foster in Nyad, così come sono state nominate Fantasia Barrino e Danielle Brooks per Il Colore Viola, Margot Robbie per Barbie e Rosamund Pike per Saltburn. Fuori dai giochi Trace Lysette per Monica. Tra le migliori canzoni originali tutti dietro a “What Was I Made For?” di Billie Eilish & Finneas per Barbie, che fa tripletta di candidature grazie a “Dance the Night” di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt e “I’m Just Ken” di Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, ma occhio a “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz per Rustin. Pur avendo
Tra i titoli queer del 2023 snobbati abbiamo Cassandro, Knock at the Cabin di M. Night Shyamalan, Passages di Ira Sachs, l’animato Nimona e l’esilarante Theater Camp.
Tra le serie tv nessuno come Succession con nove candidature, record storico in 80 anni di Golden Globe. Meryl Streep ha ottenuto la sua 33esima candidatura grazie al ruolo di Loretta in Only Murders in the Building 3, tra le migliori serie comedy insieme a Ted Lasso. Tre nomination per The Last of Us, con Pedro Pascal e Bella Ramsey candidatə, mentre tra le miniserie ha fatto furore la splendida Fellow Travelers – Compagni di viaggio, con Matt Bomer nominato così come la stessa miniserie Showtime, in Italia arrivata su Paramount+. Pesano le assenze del co-protagonista Jonathan Bailey e di Jelani Alladin. Tra le attrici abbiamo anche Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers, mentre nella categoria Stand-Up Comedy Wanda Sykes ha conquistato una candidatura grazie allo special Netflix Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.
Golden Globe 2023 – Nomination Cinema
Miglior film drammatico
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Anatomie d’une chute — Anatomia di una caduta
Miglior film musical o commedia
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
The Holdovers
May December
Air
Miglior regista
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Greta Gerwig — Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things
Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese — Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song — Past Lives
Miglior sceneggiatura
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things — Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer — Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives — Celine Song
Anatomie d’une chute — Anatomia di una caduta — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Miglior film straniero
Anatomie d’une chute — Anatomia di una caduta — Francia
Kuolleet lehdet — Fallen Leaves — Finlandia
Io capitano — Italia
Past Lives — Stati Uniti
La sociedad de la nieve — La società della neve — Spagna
The Zone of Interest — Regno Unito
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Bradley Cooper — Maestro
Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio — Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo — Rustin
Andrew Scott — All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan — Saltburn
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan — Maestro
Sandra Hüller — Anatomie d’une chute — Anatomia di una caduta
Annette Bening — Nyad
Greta Lee — Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny — Priscilla
Miglior attrice in una commedia o in un film musical
Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola
Jennifer Lawrence – No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Miglior attore in un film musical o in una commedia
Nicolas Cage — Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet — Wonka
Matt Damon — Air
Paul Giamatti — The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix — Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
Willem Dafoe — Poor Things
Robert DeNiro — Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling — Barbie
Charles Melton — May December
Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks — Il colore viola
Jodie Foster — Nyad
Julianne Moore — May December
Rosamund Pike — Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — The Holdovers
Miglior colonna sonora originale
Ludwig Göransson — Oppenheimer
Jerskin Fendrix — Poor Things
Robbie Robertson — Killers of the Flower Moon
Mica Levi — The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Joe Hisaishi — The Boy and the Heron
Miglior canzone
“What Was I Made For?” — Barbie (Billie Eilish and Finneas)
“Dance the Night” — Barbie (Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)
“I’m Just Ken” — Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
“Addicted to Romance” — She Came to Me (Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa)
“Peaches” — The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, and John Spiker)
“Road to Freedom” — Rustin (Lenny Kravitz)
Miglior film d’animazione
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Film dai migliori risultati al botteghino
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Golden Globe 2023 – Nomination Tv
Miglior serie drammatica
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Miglior serie tv comedy
The Bear
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Barry
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Jeremy Strong — Succession
Brian Cox — Succession
Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
Dominic West — The Crown
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Helen Mirren — 1923
Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
Keri Russell — The Diplomat
Sarah Snook — Succession
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Emma Stone — The Curse
Miglior attrice in una serie tv comedy
Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning – The Great
Miglior attore in una serie tv comedy
Bill Hader — Barry
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel — Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen — Succession
James Marsden — Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear
Alan Ruck — Succession
Alexander Skarsgård — Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Abby Elliott — The Bear
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron — Succession
Meryl Streep — Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso
Miglior miniserie
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & The Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Miglior attore in una miniserie
Matt Bomer — Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm — Fargo
Woody Harrelson — White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo — Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun — Beef
Miglior attrice in una miniserie
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Brie Larson — Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen — Love and Death
Juno Temple — Fargo
Rachel Weisz — Dead Ringers
Ali Wong — Beef
