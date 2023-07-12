x
Emmy 2023, le nomination LGBTQIA: da Sabrina Impacciatore a Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman e Murray Bartlett

Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco candidate come migliori attrici non protagonista per The White Lotus 2!

24 candidature per The Last Of Us, 23 per The White Lotus 2, 13 per Dahmer, 12 per Mercoledì, 8 per House Of The Dragon, 7 per RuPaul’s Drag Race, 6 per Queer Eye, 5 per Welcome To Chippendales.

Emmy 2023, le nomination LGBTQIA: da Sabrina Impacciatore a Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman e Murray Bartlett - FjMtYW5XgAAYYrU - Gay.it
Sabrina Impacciatore e Beatrice Grannò in ‘White Lotus’

Gli Emmy hanno annunciato le nomination per la stagione in corso, con non pochi titoli a tematica LGBTQIA+ fortunatamente contemplati. Spiccano le candidature per le nostre Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, in corsa per l’Emmy come miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama insieme alla super favorita Jennifer Coolidge. Pur essendo persona non binaria, Bella Ramsey è stata candidatə come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drama, insieme al collega Pedro Pascal (3 le nomination complessive per lui) come miglior attore e ai due magnifici Nick Offerman e Murray Bartlett, entrambi candidati come migliori guest star grazie al 3° straordinario episodio interamente dedicato alla storia d’amore di Bill e Frank.

 

Emmy 2023, le nomination LGBTQIA: da Sabrina Impacciatore a Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman e Murray Bartlett - Chippendales 21 - Gay.it
Welcome to Chippendales — A sprawling true-crime saga, “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process. Nick (Murray Bartlett), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu)

Tra i migliori attori comedy troviamo Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building, mentre tra le attrici ritroviamo Alex Borstein come non protagonista per la sua superlativa Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Evan Peters è il super favorito per l’Emmy come miglior attore in una miniserie drama grazie a Dahmer, con Murray Bartlett alla sua 2a candidatura di giornata grazie al ruolo di co-protagonista in Ecco a voi i Chippendales. Dopo aver vinto 12 Emmy, RuPaul è stato ancora una volta candidato come miglior conduttore di un reality, mentre Niecy Nash-Betts, dal 2020 sposa dell’amata Jessica Betts, ha strappato una nomination come miglior attrice non protagonista grazie a Dahmer. Prima candidatura anche per Jenna Ortega, protagonista di Mercoledì, mentre tra i migliori film tv spicca la presenza di Fire Island.

Gli Emmy 2023 verranno assegnati il prossimo 18 settembre.

Miglior Serie Tv Drama
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Miglior Attrice in un drama
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Rasmey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Miglior Attore in un Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Biran Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jeremy Strong Succession

Miglior Attore Non protagonista in un drama
F. Murray Abraham in The White Louts
Nichlas Braun per Succession
Michael Imperioli per The White Lotus
Theo James per The White Lotus
Matthew Macfayden per Succession
Alan Ruck per Succession
Alexander Skarshard per Succession
Will Sharpe per The White Lotus

Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in un drama
Jennifer Coolidge per The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore per The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco per The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza per The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn per Better Call Saul
Meghan Fahy per The White Lotus
J. Smith Cameron per Succession

Miglio Serie Tv Comedy
Ted Lasso
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Mercoledì

Miglior Attore in una comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudekis per Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, Bear

Miglior Attrice in una comedy
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Mecoledì

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una comedy
Antony Carrigan per Barry
Phil Dunster per Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein per Ted Lasso
James Marsden per Jury Duty
Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear
Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler per Barry

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una comedy
Alex Borstein per The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Ayo Edebiri per The Bear
Janelle James per Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple per Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham per Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams per Shrinking

Miglior Serie Tv antologica o miniserie
Beef – Lo Scontro
Dahmer: Mostro The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior Attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Mostro – Dahmer
Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yunn, Beef – Lo Scontro
Kumail Nanjani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Miglior Attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things – Le piccole cose della vita
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong, Beef – Lo Scontro

Miglior Attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Murray Bartlett per Ecco a voi i Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser per Black Bird
Richard Jenkins per Mostro-Dahmer
Young Mazino per Beef – Lo Scontro
Ray Liotta per Black Bird
Jesse Plemons per Love & Death

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv
Annaleigh Ashford per Ecco a voi i Chippendales
Maria Bello per Beef – Lo Scontro
Claire danes per Felishman a Pezzi
Juliette Lewis per Ecco a voi i Chippendales
Camilla Morrone per Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts per Mostro-Dahme
Merritt Wever per Tiny Beautiful Things

Miglior conduttore Reality Show o programma competitivo

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, e Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph, Baking It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey, Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer, Password
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Miglior Reality

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

Miglior film tv

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Miglior serie animata

Bob’s Burgers
Entergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

Totale nomination Emmy 2023

Succession– 27
The Last Of Us–24
The White Lotus–23
Ted Lasso–21
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel–14
The Bear–13
BEEF–13
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story–13
Wednesday–12
Barry–11
Only Murders In The Building–11
Daisy Jones And The Six–9
The Mandalorian–9
Saturday Night Live–9
Abbott Elementary–8
Andor–8
House Of The Dragon–8
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story–8
Better Call Saul–7
Fleishman Is In Trouble–7
Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities–7
RuPaul’s Drag Race–7
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie–7
The Crown– 6
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power– 6
100 Foot Wave–6
Prey–6
Queer Eye–6
Stranger Things–6
Welcome To Wrexham–6
The Amazing Race–5
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna–5
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love–5
Moonage Daydream–5
Obi-Wan Kenobi–5
Top Chef–5
Welcome To Chippendales–5

