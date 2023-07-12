Emmy 2023, le nomination LGBTQIA: da Sabrina Impacciatore a Bella Ramsey, Nick Offerman e Murray Bartlett

0:00 Ascolta l'articolo

24 candidature per The Last Of Us, 23 per The White Lotus 2, 13 per Dahmer, 12 per Mercoledì, 8 per House Of The Dragon, 7 per RuPaul’s Drag Race, 6 per Queer Eye, 5 per Welcome To Chippendales.

Gli Emmy hanno annunciato le nomination per la stagione in corso, con non pochi titoli a tematica LGBTQIA+ fortunatamente contemplati. Spiccano le candidature per le nostre Sabrina Impacciatore e Simona Tabasco, in corsa per l’Emmy come miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie drama insieme alla super favorita Jennifer Coolidge. Pur essendo persona non binaria, Bella Ramsey è stata candidatə come miglior attrice protagonista in una serie drama, insieme al collega Pedro Pascal (3 le nomination complessive per lui) come miglior attore e ai due magnifici Nick Offerman e Murray Bartlett, entrambi candidati come migliori guest star grazie al 3° straordinario episodio interamente dedicato alla storia d’amore di Bill e Frank.

Tra i migliori attori comedy troviamo Martin Short per Only Murders in the Building, mentre tra le attrici ritroviamo Alex Borstein come non protagonista per la sua superlativa Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Evan Peters è il super favorito per l’Emmy come miglior attore in una miniserie drama grazie a Dahmer, con Murray Bartlett alla sua 2a candidatura di giornata grazie al ruolo di co-protagonista in Ecco a voi i Chippendales. Dopo aver vinto 12 Emmy, RuPaul è stato ancora una volta candidato come miglior conduttore di un reality, mentre Niecy Nash-Betts, dal 2020 sposa dell’amata Jessica Betts, ha strappato una nomination come miglior attrice non protagonista grazie a Dahmer. Prima candidatura anche per Jenna Ortega, protagonista di Mercoledì, mentre tra i migliori film tv spicca la presenza di Fire Island.

Gli Emmy 2023 verranno assegnati il prossimo 18 settembre.

Miglior Serie Tv Drama

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Miglior Attrice in un drama

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Rasmey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Miglior Attore in un Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Biran Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jeremy Strong Succession

Miglior Attore Non protagonista in un drama

F. Murray Abraham in The White Louts

Nichlas Braun per Succession

Michael Imperioli per The White Lotus

Theo James per The White Lotus

Matthew Macfayden per Succession

Alan Ruck per Succession

Alexander Skarshard per Succession

Will Sharpe per The White Lotus

Miglior Attrice Non protagonista in un drama

Jennifer Coolidge per The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore per The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco per The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza per The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn per Better Call Saul

Meghan Fahy per The White Lotus

J. Smith Cameron per Succession

Miglio Serie Tv Comedy

Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Mercoledì

Miglior Attore in una comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudekis per Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, Bear

Miglior Attrice in una comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Mecoledì

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una comedy

Antony Carrigan per Barry

Phil Dunster per Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein per Ted Lasso

James Marsden per Jury Duty

Ebon Moss Bacharach per The Bear

Tyler James Williams per Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler per Barry

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in una comedy

Alex Borstein per The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Ayo Edebiri per The Bear

Janelle James per Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph per Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple per Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham per Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams per Shrinking

Miglior Serie Tv antologica o miniserie

Beef – Lo Scontro

Dahmer: Mostro The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman is in trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Miglior Attore in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Mostro – Dahmer

Daniel Radcliffe Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yunn, Beef – Lo Scontro

Kumail Nanjani, Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Miglior Attrice in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman a pezzi

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things – Le piccole cose della vita

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong, Beef – Lo Scontro

Miglior Attore non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Murray Bartlett per Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser per Black Bird

Richard Jenkins per Mostro-Dahmer

Young Mazino per Beef – Lo Scontro

Ray Liotta per Black Bird

Jesse Plemons per Love & Death

Miglior Attrice non protagonista in un’antologia/miniserie/film tv

Annaleigh Ashford per Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Maria Bello per Beef – Lo Scontro

Claire danes per Felishman a Pezzi

Juliette Lewis per Ecco a voi i Chippendales

Camilla Morrone per Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts per Mostro-Dahme

Merritt Wever per Tiny Beautiful Things

Miglior conduttore Reality Show o programma competitivo

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, e Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

Amy Poehler e Maya Rudolph, Baking It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

Steve Harvey, Family Feud

Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer, Password

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune

Miglior Reality

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Miglior film tv

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Miglior serie animata

Bob’s Burgers

Entergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Totale nomination Emmy 2023

Succession– 27

The Last Of Us–24

The White Lotus–23

Ted Lasso–21

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel–14

The Bear–13

BEEF–13

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story–13

Wednesday–12

Barry–11

Only Murders In The Building–11

Daisy Jones And The Six–9

The Mandalorian–9

Saturday Night Live–9

Abbott Elementary–8

Andor–8

House Of The Dragon–8

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story–8

Better Call Saul–7

Fleishman Is In Trouble–7

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities–7

RuPaul’s Drag Race–7

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie–7

The Crown– 6

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power– 6

100 Foot Wave–6

Prey–6

Queer Eye–6

Stranger Things–6

Welcome To Wrexham–6

The Amazing Race–5

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna–5

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love–5

Moonage Daydream–5

Obi-Wan Kenobi–5

Top Chef–5

Welcome To Chippendales–5

